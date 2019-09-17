Former Keene State College president Anne E. Huot is being considered for the top position at State University of New York Plattsburgh.
The Press-Republican, a daily newspaper based in Plattsburgh, reported that Huot visited the university’s campus last week and took part in a public forum for students, faculty, staff and community members. A total of six candidates were scheduled to visit the campus this week and last, according to the university’s website.
After coming to Keene State in 2013, Huot announced in June 2017 that she was resigning from her post, citing personal and professional reasons. She was set to return to the college in the fall of 2018 as a tenured biology professor, but instead accepted a “voluntary separation” payment of more than $44,000 through a college-wide buyout program.
She also received $327,225 in severance pay following her resignation from the presidency in 2017, according to a resignation agreement with the University System of New Hampshire.
The Press-Republican reported that Huot said she left Keene State because she had taken the college as far as she could.
“There was a change in emphasis on the part of the board about where they thought the future of the college ought to be, and I didn’t think I was the right person to help move in that direction,” Huot said during the forum, the newspaper reported.
Following her departure, Keene State faced a multi-million dollar budget deficit in fiscal year 2018. Under Huot, departments on campus based their budgets for that year on what they had been allotted in the prior year’s budget, then-interim President Melinda Treadwell told The Sentinel in September 2017. But the budget submitted to the university system’s board of trustees worked off what those departments had actually spent during the fiscal year — a lower number, Treadwell said.
A finalized $109.4 million budget — which included an approved $2.4 million deficit — was released after the 2017-18 school year began, after about $7.5 million in cuts.
Less than two months after Huot stepped down as Keene State’s president, Castleton University in Vermont announced she was one of four finalists for the presidency there. Huot later withdrew her application for that position, citing an “unexpected family event,” according to an email Jeb Spaulding, chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges System, sent Castleton University alumni, faculty, staff and students.
The Press-Republican listed her current occupation as a consultant for a firm that “works toward bettering higher education.”