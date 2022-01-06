A former Keene man has pleaded guilty in federal court to making false statements to obtain more than $55,000 in CARES Act funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Hampshire announced this week.
Andre McBreairty, 45, previously of Keene, lied about his payroll and income to obtain three loans through programs intended to help small businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney John J. Farley.
When applying to the first round of loans offered through the Paycheck Protection Program in April 2020, McBreairty falsely claimed his monthly payroll was $9,092 and, when applying for the second round of PPP loans in February 2021, he used a false IRS form to claim his sole proprietorship made $62,063 in profits in tax year 2020, court documents state. In May 2020, McBreairty also falsely claimed on an application for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan that his annual income was $100,000, according to the documents.
Ultimately, McBreairty obtained and misused $55,315 in CARES Act proceeds that he was not entitled to receive, according to Farley. The investigation was conducted by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration and Social Security Administration’s Office for the Inspector General.
Neither the news release nor documents filed in federal court provided details on the business McBreairty purportedly ran. But the ProPublica website indicates McBreairty’s loan information listed his business under “new car dealers.”
“Although Congress passed the CARES Act to provide financial assistance during the pandemic, some greedy individuals have used fraud to obtain funds they are not entitled to receive,” Farley said in the release. “By submitting false documents and false information to obtain CARES Act funds, this defendant stole from the American taxpayers. Thanks to the hard work of federal law enforcement agents, he is now being held responsible for his unlawful conduct.”
McBreairty, who now lives in Pennsylvania, is scheduled to be sentenced in U.S. District Court in New Hampshire in Concord on April 14. His attorney did not return a request for comment Tuesday.