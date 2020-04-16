The former Faulkner and Colony Woolen Mill in Keene has been named to the National Register of Historic Places.
The mill was recognized by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as a significant site of manufacturing history. When it closed in 1953, it was Keene’s oldest manufacturer and the second-oldest woolen mill in the country run by the original family at the same location, according to a news release this week from the N.H. Division of Historical Resources.
Once the Colony Mill Marketplace, the West Street property owned by Brady Sullivan Properties now houses apartments and a small number of businesses.
The mill was named after Francis Faulkner and Josiah Colony, who bought nearly all of the mills and water privileges on the Ashuelot River, the division of historical resources said.
Constructed in 1838, the mill responded to a need for large-scale wool processing and manufacturing after wool from merino sheep became popular, and the hills around Keene and surrounding towns became home to sheep pastures, according to the news release.
In those early days, after the wool was carded, residents would take it home to spin and weave, and then bring it back to the mill to be finished, the state agency said.
Seventeen years after its inception, the mill was producing 700,000 yards of twilled flannel annually, and it expanded in 1859 to include a dye house, finishing room, engine room and picker house, as well as a brick storehouse. Another brick building on the property (now NBT Bank) was built in 1810 as a private home but was converted to house mill workers.
Among the wool products the mill produced were uniforms, blankets and tents for the Union Army in the Civil War, fuse cloth for high-explosive shells during World War I, and uniform fabric and material for officers and troops during World War I and World War II, according to the release.
But after World War II, with the rise of southern textile mills and synthetic materials, the Faulkner and Colony mill could no longer compete.
Being named to the national register allows eligibility for certain grants, such as the N.H. Land and Community Heritage Investment Program (LCHIP), and rehabilitating the properties may allow them to qualify for certain federal tax provisions, the release said.