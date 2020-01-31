In a 2018 video recently made public when it was posted online, Keene’s then-mayor appears to make a connection between race and crime.
“I have theories about why New Hampshire is particularly safe,” says Kendall W. Lane, who wrapped up an eight-year stint as mayor in December, in the short documentary “Young Guns” before pausing for several seconds. “Which, and unfortunately they cut both ways, and part of the reason that New Hampshire is so safe is because, quite honestly, the state is 98 percent white. The state is very homogeneous. There’s not a lot of diversity in New Hampshire.”
In an interview Wednesday, Lane denied that he linked race and crime, instead accusing filmmaker Reece Dunn of editing his statements grossly out of context. Rather than addressing race, he said, he instead pointed to the difference between rural and urban communities.
“The fact that New Hampshire is 98 percent white has absolutely nothing to do with whether there’s gun violence or not,” Lane said Wednesday. “Gun violence is a disease that affects states across the country, and it affects New Hampshire as well.”
Lane also pointed to his record of embracing diversity as a public servant; aside from serving as mayor, he was a city councilor from 1986 to 1993 and again from 2007 to 2011.
Although the 12-minute video was posted to YouTube in December, it was filmed nearly two years ago — at the top of Lane’s fourth mayoral term — by Dunn, a student from England who spent the semester at Keene State College. Dunn recorded the interview in Lane’s office at City Hall and submitted the final product, which he calls an exploration of American culture surrounding guns, for a class assignment.
The film also includes an interview with what he refers to as a “gun enthusiast” whose identity is withheld, and conversations with multiple Keene State students and professors.
Since being posted to YouTube, the documentary had gotten just over 80 views as of Thursday evening. The libertarian-leaning activist group Free Keene, however, created an edited version of the film that highlights Lane’s comments and shared it in a Christmas Day blog post. That group’s YouTube video has been viewed more than 600 times.
Raw footage of the interview obtained from Dunn shows that Lane’s statements in the film came after the student asked him why he thought a state with relaxed gun laws had such low crime rates, though Lane disputes that this was the student’s question. That footage continues from the clip in the documentary regarding the state’s homogeneity: “... So the type of conflicts that you will get in an urban area resulting from the diversity don’t happen in Keene, don’t happen in New Hampshire.”
The Sentinel also received a second clip of raw footage from Dunn’s conversation with Lane, in which the mayor appears to continue to discuss the state and city’s demographics:
“There are people of color that are coming into New Hampshire, there are people with a Hispanic background that are coming into New Hampshire, there is — In 30 years, everybody is not gonna look like you and I,” Lane says.
“And I’m setting up a variety of groups, I’m working with a variety of groups, to prepare for that and to make New Hampshire, and to particularly make Keene, a welcoming place so that we don’t have the type of conflicts that result in major crime that big cities have, which didn’t prepare for the diversity. It kind of arrived on them. ...”
Lane said Wednesday that he was referring to racism when he mentioned conflicts in bigger cities, not crime.
“I mean, I thought that making the community more diverse had the potential of creating racism, that we needed to prepare the community so that that didn’t happen. That’s really always been the concern,” he told The Sentinel of his time in office.
“... Racism is a horrible experience that, to the extent that we have the ability to educate people and to expose people to different cultures and different backgrounds ahead of time, that’s a positive thing that we should work toward. It had nothing to do with crime.”
Over the course of his eight years as mayor, Lane encouraged diversity in Keene from his bully pulpit. Last year, he championed a proposal to rename the Martin Luther King Jr./Jonathan Daniels Committee to the Human Rights Committee and expand its duties. The committee is now charged with promoting social justice, nonviolence, equity, diversity, inclusion and multiculturalism through educational programs, community service and public events.
During his tenure, he also oversaw “Keene on Diversity,” a series of community conversations hosted by the College City Commission; publicly rebuked allegations of race-based harassment against minority college students in the city; and spearheaded the first Monadnock Fall Festival in 2016, which focused on celebrating diversity.
He accused Dunn of interviewing him under false pretenses. Out of a long, free-wheeling conversation about the city and state, Lane said, a few sentences were edited out and used in the film. He added that he didn’t know Dunn was making a documentary about guns.
Dunn confirmed in a Thursday email to The Sentinel that he did not tell Lane the documentary’s subject, which he said was “pretty vague” when they met. In his initial email requesting an interview with the mayor (which The Sentinel reviewed), Dunn did not say he was a Keene State student or that he was making a documentary.
Dunn wrote that he and Lane spoke for about an hour and discussed the state and city’s population, crime, gun control, road planning and other topics. After reviewing the footage, Dunn said he decided to focus on gun culture and used that portion of the interview.
In early May 2018, Dunn emailed Helen K. Mattson, the mayor’s executive assistant, and asked for a release from the mayor. Mattson replied later the same day that Lane said “to let you know that he is fine with it.” At that point, according to Dunn, Lane had not seen the documentary.