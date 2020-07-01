Citing a lack of housing options in his Keene ward, N.H. Rep. Dave Morrill resigned his seat in the Legislature last month when he moved to another part of the city.
Morrill, a Democrat who represented Keene’s Ward 1 in Cheshire House District 4 since 2018, said his lease was up at the end of May, and once his roommate moved out, he couldn’t afford the place on his own. He added that he was unable to find suitable, affordable housing after looking for more than a year.
Morrill said his search was restricted to rentals, and the fact that he needed a pet-friendly apartment further limited his options.
Keene’s Ward 1 includes Keene State College to the west and extends east to Eastern and Optical avenues, north to Roxbury Street and south to the border with North Swanzey.
Morrill works as the production scheduling coordinator at W.S. Badger Co. Inc., where he has been employed since January 2016.
The Granite State’s lack of affordable housing is a well documented, often-discussed problem. Last year, Gov. Chris Sununu described the shortage in housing for sale or rent as at “crisis levels,” N.H. Business Review reported.
The New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority found in its 2019 Residential Rental Cost Survey that rents in the state had been on the rise for the previous six years. In addition, the survey found that the state’s median rent of $1,347 (including utilities) for a two-bedroom unit represented a 20 percent increase over the previous five years.
The report also said New Hampshire’s vacancy rate is less than 1 percent for a two-bedroom unit, compared to the national rate of 7 percent and the Northeast rate of 5 percent.
Morrill said he submitted his resignation to Speaker of the House Stephen Shurtleff, D-Penacook, in early May, effective June 1, when his lease expired. He said he’s still living in Keene, not far from his previous residence, but it’s in a different House district.
According to David Scanlan, New Hampshire’s deputy secretary of state, March 15 was the last day a special election could have been held to fill Morrill’s seat. He said the vacancy will be filled via November’s general election.
In the Cheshire House District 4 race, Democrat Lawrence Welkowitz is running unopposed in the Sept. 8 primary. The N.H. Secretary of State’s Office’s online filings show no Republican candidates.