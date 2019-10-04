A former Cheshire County jail inmate is suing staff at the county Department of Corrections, alleging they should have done more to prevent his suicide attempt last year.
The lawsuit filed by Joseph M. Crocco in federal court in Concord claims county correctional officers gave him a razor despite being aware he might be suicidal.
According to incident reports written by jail staff and attached to the lawsuit, Crocco approached two guards the morning of Sept. 26, 2018, and asked for a razor. A supervisor approved the request, and Crocco went back to his cell. A short time later, the officers saw the light in his cell go off, checked on him and found he had cut his throat, the reports say.
Crocco was taken to Cheshire Medical Center and survived, according to the reports. His lawsuit seeks an injunction changing “practice & policy” at the jail, along with monetary damages in an unspecified amount.
The defendants named in the lawsuit — including Superintendent Richard Van Wickler and several current or former jail employees — have not filed formal responses.
Through an attorney in his criminal case, Crocco declined to comment. He is representing himself in his lawsuit against the county.
The August death of multimillionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein brought jail suicide into the national spotlight, but it has long been an issue. Suicides were the leading cause of death in local jails in the United States between 2000 and 2014, accounting for almost one-third of fatalities, according to a 2016 U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics report.
The Cheshire County jail sees at least several suicide attempts every year, but they’re rarely fatal, according to county statistics. Earlier this year, Michael Richmond, an inmate who had lived in Hinsdale, died by hanging. Before that, the jail had not seen a suicide death since around 2011, according to Van Wickler.
Crocco’s was one of four recorded suicide attempts last year at the jail, which housed an average of about 150 inmates at a time. None were fatal.
In an interview this week, Van Wickler said the jail has policies in place meant to prevent suicide, including training staff, assessing everyone who is booked into the jail and making sure inmates who exhibit warning signs get mental-health services and are observed. Even so, some attempts happen every year.
“That’s just the nature of the jail business,” he said. “It happens a lot. And I’m proud to say that we’re very successful helping people that need help. But when you lose one, it’s horrible.”
Crocco, now 43, of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., was at the jail under federal custody, part of a common arrangement in which the U.S. government pays Cheshire County to house federal inmates pretrial.
On Sept. 25, 2018, a federal jury in Concord found Crocco guilty of a robbery in Hinsdale the previous December. According to prosecutors, Crocco entered the Service Credit Union in the town’s Walmart, claimed he had an explosive strapped to his chest and left with about $2,700.
In his lawsuit, he says he grew despondent after the verdict, knowing he would likely face years in prison once sentenced. At least one fellow inmate notified jail staff that Crocco’s statements and actions indicated he was contemplating suicide, according to the suit.
Officers on duty the following morning were briefed on the possibility that Crocco was suicidal, according to the incident reports filed with the lawsuit.
That morning, Crocco approached two correctional officers, McKim Mitchell and Jeremy France, asking for a razor to shave with. After France radioed the shift supervisor about the request, Mitchell gave Crocco the razor, according to the reports.
“Being that he had not done anything and I [had] a verbal report” that officers on a previous shift “felt he was doing better I okayed the razor,” the supervisor, Major James P. Erwin, wrote in a report. “I told SGT France to keep a close watch on him while he had the razor.”
Mitchell wrote that he and France “increased our checks to minutes apart” after issuing the razor. Initially, Mitchell saw Crocco standing at his sink, but not long after, the two guards noticed the light in his cell go off, according to Mitchell’s report.
When France went over to check the cell, he saw Crocco lying on his back with blankets pulled up to his chin and a razor with blood on it in the sink, France wrote. He radioed for help, rushed in and found Crocco bleeding from two lacerations in his throat, according to France’s report.
Jail staff administered first aid until an ambulance crew arrived.
Mitchell, France and Erwin did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.
Medical staff at the hospital “determined that he had not hit any major arteries or veins, and [he] received approximately 8 stitches in each wound,” a federal prosecutor wrote in a motion the next week.
Van Wickler declined to comment on the specifics of the incident because of the pending litigation. But speaking generally, he said the jail purchases its razors from specialized correctional vendors.
The razors are designed so that it is “very, very difficult to do enough damage that one would take their own life,” Van Wickler said. “You could certainly do harm, and, you know, create a lot of bleeding. One could do that. But to suggest that a person would lose their life, they would have to be unattended to for quite some time.”
The jail has a duty to allow inmates to care for themselves, he said. “For males, you know, that’s shaving. And there’s a specific time of day that they can request razors to do that.”
It would not necessarily be unusual for someone to ask to shave during that time, he said. “Hypothetically, if we knew somebody who [was] talking in this particular way, and he asked for a razor to perform hygiene — which is likely something they’ve done all along, it wouldn’t be the first time — the officers would make note of that, and make sure that they keep an eye on this particular person so that, if anything did go awry, they would be immediately available to respond.”
But generally, giving a razor to an inmate who is potentially suicidal “is not a good idea,” said Michele Deitch, a senior lecturer at the University of Texas and attorney with extensive experience in jail and prison oversight.
“The good news here is that they were alert to the fact that this is someone who was at risk, and they were ostensibly watching him more closely,” Deitch said, after a Sentinel reporter described the case to her. “… The bad news is that maybe they were not being alert enough in allowing him to have a razor. If they are seriously concerned about his safety, that would be an obvious precaution.”
The staff could also have observed him as he shaved, she said, to strike a balance between safety and respecting his need for hygiene.
Crocco, in his lawsuit, contends that once concerns were raised about him, he should have been “isolated and observed” until a mental-health clinician could see him.
According to the jail’s suicide prevention policy, “All offenders who threaten or demonstrate self-destructive behavior will be placed in an observation area and assigned an appropriate level of watch.”
Van Wickler said in an email Thursday that each case of real or perceived suicide risk is “different and challenging.” Generally, in high-risk cases, inmates will be placed on suicide watch and moved to a cell with a camera in it for intense observation. But staff try to limit the time an inmate has to stay in such an isolated environment, and not every case will call for it, he said.
“Our goal is to keep people safe,” he wrote. “Sometimes that means isolation with access to very limited items. Other times it may require being in an environment with other people that assists in helping them focus on programming and hope rather than despair.”
Deitch agreed that while a heavily controlled suicide-watch environment may be needed to protect those who are “actively suicidal,” it’s not necessarily called for in lower-risk cases — and the isolation and restrictions of suicide watch can be stressors in themselves. Some cases, she said, may be best handled by keeping people in their cells with extra precautions, rather than removing them from that environment.
Most institutions “don’t have a very nuanced view of suicide risk, so you’re either suicidal or you’re not. And the fact is, it’s not that polarized,” she said. “There’s probably a continuum of risk.”
Van Wickler said the jail follows the standards of the American Correctional Association, though it is not accredited with the organization due to the cost it entails. The U.S. Marshals Service inspects the facility annually because of the federal inmates held there, he said.
As of August, Crocco was housed at the Strafford County jail in Dover. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for the end of this month.
To access the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, call 1-800-273-8255. For the hotline for The Samaritans, a suicide prevention organization with a Keene chapter, call 357-5505 or 1-866-457-2910.