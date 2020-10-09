Edwin “Smokey” Smith, a Hinsdale resident and former state representative, has endorsed all four Republicans running to represent Cheshire County District 1 in the N.H. House, according to a news release from one of them, Richard Merkt.
“Today, I am endorsing Whit Aldrich, Richard Merkt, Pete Benik, and Kate Day for election to the New Hampshire House,” Smith said in a prepared statement. “Cheshire County needs new leaders in Concord who will put our county first as state representatives. This is a Cheshire-First Team that will make sure our county has a strong voice, as well as powerful advocates for lower taxes.”
Aldrich and Benik, both of Walpole; Day, of Spofford; and Merkt, of Westmoreland, are running for the four seats in the district covering Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Walpole and Westmoreland. They are seeking to unseat incumbent Reps. Michael D. Abbott of Hinsdale, Paul Berch of Westmoreland, Cathryn A. Harvey of Spofford and Lucy McVitty Weber of Walpole. All are Democrats.
In the release, Merkt notes that he and his three fellow Republicans have also been endorsed in the race by Gov. Chris Sununu, a Newfields Republican, and, as previously reported, former N.H. Senate President Thomas Eaton of Keene.