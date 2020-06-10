A former Harrisville municipal employee pleaded guilty Monday to stealing town money and was ordered to pay more than $1,400 in restitution.
Andrea L. Walker, 38, of Keene, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of theft by unauthorized taking. The charge alleged she made unauthorized purchases with a town debit card at 7-Eleven and Walmart and kept petty cash from the recycling center.
An assistant in the selectboard’s office, Walker worked at the town from 2010 to 2018, according to an affidavit filed by a N.H. State Police detective. A town selectman told The Sentinel that Walker left for reasons unrelated to the theft investigation, which began in March 2019.
The investigation began when Selectman Jay Jacobs and Treasurer Ann Havill noticed debit charges that were not accompanied by receipts and became suspicious, according to the affidavit by the detective, Trooper Michael R. Anger.
Anger wrote that investigators documented more than $400 in fraudulent purchases at Walmart and 7-Eleven in late 2018 and early 2019, as well as suspicious transactions in which Walker failed to deposit all of each week’s petty cash from the recycling center into a town bank account.
In addition to being ordered to repay $1,427.67 to the town within two years, Walker was sentenced to 180 days in jail and one year of probation. Both were deferred for one year, meaning a judge will decide at that point whether to impose the sentence, suspend it, lift it or further defer it.
She must also do 40 hours of community service — outside of Harrisville — over the next six months.