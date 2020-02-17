A former Harrisville town employee is facing criminal charges alleging she used a town debit card to make $400 worth of fraudulent purchases in late 2018 and early 2019.
Andrea L. Walker, 38, of Keene, was arrested Jan. 31 on a warrant issued last year, according to court records. She has pleaded not guilty.
She is charged with three misdemeanors — two counts of theft by unauthorized taking and one count of fraudulent use of a credit card.
Walker, who did secretarial work in the select board’s office, worked for the town from 2010 to 2018, according to records filed in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Selectman Jay Jacobs said her departure was not related to the allegations now in court. “Her leaving town government was of her own choice,” he said.
Walker was authorized to use a town debit card for small purchases like office supplies, according to an affidavit written by Detective Michael R. Anger of N.H. State Police.
Anger wrote that the Harrisville Police Department began investigating Walker in March 2019, after Jacobs and Treasurer Anne Havill noticed debit card charges that were missing receipts. Harrisville police later forwarded the investigation to State Police.
Police identified at least eight suspicious purchases at Walmart and 7-Eleven in Keene between Dec. 2, 2018, and Jan. 6, 2019, according to the affidavit. Totaling about $402, they included cigarettes, toys, video games and alcoholic beverages, as well as cash-back transactions, Anger wrote.
Harrisville Detective Sgt. Dana Hennessy reviewed surveillance footage of the transactions, according to the affidavit.
Jacobs on Friday declined to comment on the details of the ongoing court case. In a follow-up email, he said State Police took it over at the request of Harrisville Police Chief Buddy Driscoll following his department's "extensive investigation."
"No Select Board expects to experience an incident like this where the trust we share with our employees is compromised," Jacobs wrote.
Reached by phone Friday, Walker declined to speak to a reporter.