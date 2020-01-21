Former New Hampshire Gov. John Lynch plans to stop at Franklin Pierce University next week to campaign for Joe Biden for president.
Through a “Live Free, Vote Joe” tour on behalf of the former vice president, Lynch is scheduled to visit all of New Hampshire’s 10 counties from Monday, Jan. 27, through Friday, Jan. 31, according to a news release from the Biden campaign.
On Thursday, Jan. 30, Lynch is slated to attend the latest installment of the Rindge university’s “Pizza & Politics” forum. The event is scheduled to begin at noon (doors open at 11:30 a.m.) in the DiPietro Library on campus at 40 University Drive.
Those interested in attending can RSVP at www.mobilize.us/joebidennh/event/203344.
“There’s no question that this is the most important election of our lifetime, and none of us — myself included — can afford to sit on the sidelines,” Lynch said in the release. “As we enter the final days before the primary, I’m excited to go town to town and door to door, sharing with Granite Staters why I know Joe Biden will beat Donald Trump, rebuild the middle class, and restore the soul of our nation.”
Biden is seeking the Democratic nomination.