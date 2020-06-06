Incumbent Cheshire County Commissioner Jack Wozmak is running for another term, former state Sen. Kevin Avard hopes to take his seat back and a slew of area residents made their candidacies official for N.H. House.
These are among the takeaways from the third day of filing for September’s state primary.
Here’s a list of people who have filed so far to represent local residents in county, state and federal offices. The filing period runs through June 12. The primary is Sept. 8, ahead of the general election Nov. 3.
U.S. Senate
Don Bolduc (R) of Stratham
Andy Martin (R) of Manchester
Already filed: Tom Alciere (D) of Hudson and Paul J. Krautmann (D) of Keene
Seat is currently held by U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat from Madbury.
U.S. House, 2nd Congressional District
Already filed: Joseph Mirzoeff (D) of Keene
Seat is currently held by U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, a Democrat from Hopkinton. District includes all of the Monadnock Region.
Governor
Already filed: Nobody (R) of Keene
Seat is currently held by Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican from Newfields. Nobody was formerly known as Richard Paul before legally changing his name.
N.H. Executive Council, District 2
Already filed: Stewart I. Levenson (R) of Hopkinton and Craig Thompson (D) of Harrisville
Seat is currently held by Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, D-Concord. District includes the local communities of Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Chesterfield, Dublin, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Langdon, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Roxbury, Stoddard, Sullivan, Surry, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
N.H. Executive Council, District 5
Bob Clegg (R) of Hudson
Already filed: Debora B. Pignatelli (D) of Nashua (incumbent) and Dave Wheeler (R) of Milford
District includes the local communities of Antrim, Bennington, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond, Rindge, Swanzey and Troy.
N.H. Senate, District 10
Already filed: Daniel LeClair (R) of Swanzey
Seat is currently held by N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene. District covers Alstead, Chesterfield, Gilsum, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Marlborough, Nelson, Roxbury, Sullivan, Surry, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
N.H. Senate, District 12
Kevin Avard (R) of Nashua
Seat is currently held by N.H. Sen. Melanie Levesque, D-Brookline. District includes the local community of Rindge.
N.H. House, Cheshire 1
Michael D. Abbott (D) of Hinsdale (incumbent)
Cathryn A. Harvey (D) of Chesterfield (incumbent)
In addition to Abbott and Harvey, the seats in this district are currently held by N.H. Reps. Paul Berch, D-Westmoreland, and Speaker Pro Tempore Lucy Weber, D-Walpole. District covers Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Walpole and Westmoreland.
N.H. House, Cheshire 5
John Bordenet (D) of Keene (incumbent)
Marilyn L. Huston (R) of Keene
District covers Keene’s Ward 2.
N.H. House, Cheshire 6
Dru Fox (D) of Keene
Seat is currently held by N.H. Rep. David R. Meader, a Democrat. District covers Keene’s Ward 3.
N.H. House, Cheshire 8
Donovan Fenton (D) of Keene (incumbent)
District covers Keene’s Ward 5.
N.H. House, Cheshire 9
Richard Ames (D) of Jaffrey (incumbent)
Douglas Ley (D) of Jaffrey (incumbent)
Leo Plante (R) of Dublin
Already filed: Rita Mattson (R) of Dublin
District covers Dublin, Harrisville, Jaffrey and Roxbury, and has two representatives in the N.H. House.
N.H. House, Cheshire 10
Lucius Parshall (R) of Marlborough
Seat is currently held by N.H. Rep. Sandy L. Swinburne, D-Marlborough. District covers Marlborough and Troy.
N.H. House, Cheshire 11
Gene Andersen (D) of Rindge
John B. Hunt (R) of Rindge (incumbent)
The two seats in this district are currently held by Hunt and N.H. Rep. John O’ Day, R-Rindge. District covers Fitzwilliam and Rindge.
N.H. House, Cheshire 12
Already filed: Barry Faulkner (D) of Swanzey (incumbent) and Jennie Gomarlo (D) of Swanzey (incumbent)
District covers Richmond and Swanzey and has two representatives in the N.H. House.
N.H. House, District 13
Henry A.L. Parkhurst (D) of Winchester (incumbent)
Natalie Quevedo (D) of Winchester
District covers Winchester and has one representative in the N.H. House.
N.H. House, Cheshire 14
Matthew John Santonastaso (R) of Rindge
Seat is currently held by N.H. Rep. Craig R. Thompson, D-Harrisville. District covers Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Harrisville, Jaffrey, Rindge and Roxbury.
N.H. House, Cheshire 16
Amanda Elizabeth Toll (D) of Keene
The two seats in this district are currently held by N.H. Reps. William A. Pearson and Joe Schapiro, both Democrats. District covers all five Keene wards.
N.H. House, Hillsborough 1
Jim Fedolfi (R) of Hillsboro (incumbent)
The two seats in this district are currently held by Fedolfi and N.H. Rep. Marjorie A. Porter, D-Hillsboro. District includes the local community of Antrim.
N.H. House, Hillsborough 24
Judy Wilson Ferstenberg (D) of Peterborough
Peter R. Leishman (D) of Peterborough (incumbent)
Ivy Vann (D) of Peterborough (incumbent)
District covers Peterborough and has two representatives in the N.H. House.
N.H. House, Hillsborough 38
Jim Bosman (D) Francestown (incumbent)
The two seats in this district are currently held by Bosman and N.H. Rep. Chris Balch, D-Wilton. District includes the local communities of Antrim, Bennington, Greenfield and Hancock.
Cheshire County Sheriff
Already filed: Eli Rivera (D) of Keene (incumbent)
Cheshire County Commissioner, District 1
Jack Wozmak (D) of Walpole (incumbent)
Already filed: Chester Lapointe II (R) of Winchester
District covers Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Surry, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
Cheshire County Commissioner, District 2
Already filed: Terry M. Clark (D) Keene
Seat is currently held by Chuck Weed, D-Keene. District covers Keene, Marlborough and Roxbury.
Cheshire County Register of Deeds
Anna Z. Tilton (D) of Keene (incumbent)
Hillsborough County Sheriff
Joshua Homes (R) of Manchester
Already filed: Bill Barry (D) of Manchester and Christopher Connelly (R) of Mont Vernon
Sullivan County Sheriff
Already filed: John P. Simonds (R) of Claremont (incumbent)
The following are seeking to be placed on the general election ballot by filing declarations of intent: Jo Jorgensen of Greenville, S.C., president; Darryl W. Perry of Manchester, governor; Justin O’Donnell of Nashua, U.S. Senate; Andrew Olding of Nashua, U.S. House, N.H.’s 2nd Congressional District; Joanne Michelle Martin of Concord, Executive Council, District 2.
Third-party candidates are required by state law to file declarations of intent when seeking to run for office in general elections. As part of the declaration, the candidate agrees to file nomination papers by an established deadline and commit to participating in the election, if qualified.
According to the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office, declarations of intent are filed with fees ranging from $2 to $250. Signatures of registered voters required on nomination papers range from 150 to 3,000.
Full instructions for filing can be found at the Secretary of State’s Office at https://sos.nh.gov/2020ElecInfo.aspx.