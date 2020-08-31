Stillman Rogers, a former Cheshire County commissioner, has endorsed Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky for governor.
Volinsky, of Concord, is running against N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, also of Concord, for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in the Sept. 8 state primary.
“While I would be happy and comforted with either of the two Democrat candidates for Governor, I have a clear preference for Andru Volinsky,” Rogers, who lives in Richmond, wrote in a letter to the editor. “My preference arises from his passion for action, of his recognition of the fact that state actions are usually half-hearted and underfunded, and of his determination to do something about it.”
Seeking the Republican nomination are Gov. Chris Sununu, a Newfields resident serving his second term; Nobody, a Keene resident who was known as Rich Paul before legally changing his name; and Karen Testerman of Franklin.
Bill Fortune of Lee and Darryl W. Perry of Manchester have filed declarations of intent to run as third-party candidates in the Nov. 3 general election.