Former Congressman Charles F. Bass is endorsing Denise Ricciardi of Bedford in her run for N.H. Senate District 9.
Bass, of Peterborough, represented New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District twice in Washington — from 1995 to 2007 and from 2011 to 2013.
In the Nov. 3 general election, Ricciardi is challenging incumbent N.H. Sen. Jeanne Dietsch, D-Peterborough. District 9 includes the local communities of Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond and Troy.
In a letter to the editor he sent to The Sentinel, Bass said he’s impressed by Ricciardi’s “leadership, initiative and compassion” for people in need.
“Through her work as Vice Chair of the Bedford Town Council and in her extensive involvement with other community committees and activities, she has proven to have both the experience and the passion for service that make a great leader,” he wrote. “For example, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit NH, Denise immediately stepped up and started a community volunteer program called Bedford Cares to pair volunteers with the homebound who needed aid with groceries and other errands.”