The night Cobblestone Ale House caught fire last month, Trevor O’Brien, a former bartender at the popular Main Street spot, received dozens of messages from Keene State College alumni, friends and regulars sharing memories.
The next morning, while cooking breakfast for his son’s basketball game, O’Brien, who worked at Cobblestone for 10 years and met his wife at the bar, created a GoFundMe for the employees and tenants of the building, which was destroyed in the fire.
By the time his son’s basketball game ended two hours later, the GoFundMe had collected more than $5,000, he said in an interview Monday. That total now stands at almost $20,000, and the fundraising effort has earned O’Brien the title of "Granite Stater of the Month" from U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
“Trevor’s actions are a testament to him, but also reflect the determination to be generous, kind, and strong neighbors that is a hallmark of Granite State character,” Hassan, D-N.H., said in a written statement. “Trevor’s decision to help others sparked a movement that will make a real difference for people in his community, and I am honored to name him as January’s Granite Stater of the Month.”
The five-alarm fire at 151 Main St. on Jan. 8 rendered the building and its contents a complete loss. While no one died or suffered serious injuries in the blaze, the damage is estimated to exceed $1 million, according to the Keene Fire Department. Several residents of the second-floor apartments were displaced by the fire.
O’Brien, a Londonderry resident, said he has been working through the GoFundMe verification process, and the money could begin to be distributed as early as the end of this week. He said he hopes the funds will help employees make up for lost wages and former tenants to get back on their feet.
The fundraising effort — which asked former customers of the bar to donate the equivalent of one drink — took off more than O’Brien ever could have expected, he said. Cobblestone was a local favorite for college students, so the nearly 400 people who donated amounts ranging from $5 to $1,000 included alumni from around the country, the former bartender said.
“The Cobblestone community and the Keene community and the Keene State community, they just responded,” O’Brien said. “It feels a little strange to be named 'Granite Stater of the Month' based off their generosity.”
An employee at Cobblestone until November 2020, O’Brien described the bar as the kind of place where a 22-year-old college student could be best friends with a 50-year-old local for an hour on any given night.
The bar is particularly special to O'Brien and his family, he said. He recalled asking a friend about a girl across the bar one night around 2010. O’Brien said his friend didn’t give him a second to breathe before dragging him over to the girl, Brittany Carrier, who turned out to be his future wife. Carrier graduated from Keene State in 2011.
“If you trace back a lot of my friendships and relationships, it all comes back to me being back on that side of the bar,” O’Brien said. “[Now] there’s no going back to relive early friendships and be back in that room again.”
Hassan said in the news release that O’Brien jumped into action to support the people in the community impacted by the fire. Since 2017 her office has recognized New Hampshire citizens, who are nominated by the general public, with the Granite Stater of the Month Award. The senator's written statements about the recipients become part of the Congressional Record.