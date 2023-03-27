Keene State College is hosting a lecture on April 4 with author and former New York Times and CNN journalist Brian Stelter.
The event, which is free and open to the public, is titled “Dismantling Misinformation: Building Trust in Media and Democracy,” and will be a question and answer session with Stelter, according to a news release from the college. The Q&A will be moderated by Kim Lauffer, a Keene State journalism faculty member and a former professor of Stelter's.
Stelter is a former anchor of CNN's "Reliable Sources," a Sunday morning talk show focused on the news media, and a former reporter at The New York Times. He also authored the 2020 book "Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth," and is the Walter Shorenstein Media & Democracy Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School's Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy.
The discussion, part of the Keene State College Sidore Foundation Lecture series, is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Norma Walker Hall, which is located on the first floor of the Alumni Center at 229 Main St.
The event will also be live-streamed, and people can sign up for the stream at www.keene.edu/sidore.
