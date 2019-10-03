CHESTERFIELD — A historic house that residents have been fighting to save is now on a state organization’s annual list of small-town places to protect.
The N.H. Preservation Alliance released its 2019 Seven to Save list Tuesday, noting in a news release that all of the places need “transformative investment to become community assets again.”
The alliance underscored the role of historic structures in preserving the state’s distinctive character, and protecting these places should be an essential part of attracting businesses to New Hampshire, the release says.
Built in the mid-1800s, the Marsh House on Chesterfield’s common is a high-style Gothic cottage that held the town offices after 1980, according to the release. The town moved to a new office space in 2008, however, and the Marsh House has sat vacant since then.
With no tenant, the building has gradually deteriorated, and the town has had to step in to make repairs, such as roof leaks and water seeping into the basement. Selectmen have proposed razing the structure more than once over the years, but they’ve encountered pushback from residents who want to see the house preserved for its historic value.
Two years ago, the town — with the help of eager residents — marketed the building for $1, offering it to anyone with a viable plan for its future. A description of the Marsh House on the alliance’s website explains that this garnered much attention but did not secure a buyer.
“Community surveys show that people in town want a gathering space — our village has a post office, school, and library, but there’s no place to get sandwiches or coffee,” the website says.
The hope is that the designation on the Seven to Save list will reinvigorate efforts to protect the Marsh House, either through selling or leasing it to a developer prepared to restore the building.
“The alternative is the recurring vote at town meeting to spend $30,000 to demolish it,” the website says, quoting town residents Jeffrey Scott and Barbara Girs.