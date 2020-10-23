Jane P. Lane, a former Cheshire County commissioner, has endorsed Marilyn L. Huston for a Keene seat in the N.H. House, Huston announced recently.
“Marilyn has lived in Keene for thirty years and believes in the New Hampshire Advantage. Her beliefs are that of personal responsibility, less government and lower taxes,” Lane said in a prepared statement. “As a State Representative she would not support a broad based tax, an income tax. She will protect Second Amendment rights and support law enforcement.”
Lane also touted Huston’s community involvement and volunteerism.
Huston, a Republican, is running against incumbent N.H. Rep. John Bordenet, a Democrat, in Cheshire County House District 5, which covers Keene’s Ward 2. Huston is chair of the Cheshire County Republican Committee.
The general election is Nov. 3.