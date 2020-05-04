The Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the February death of a former Hancock resident accidental.
Bonny LaPointe, 49, of Windsor, Vt., was found dead Feb. 20 in an open garage in Ludlow, Vt., according to a news release from the Vermont Department of Public Safety. The medical examiner’s office identified the cause of death as hypothermia due to exposure to cold.
The preliminary police investigation indicated LaPointe had been house-sitting for a friend.
LaPointe grew up in Mason and Antrim and later lived in Hancock, according to her obituary, which says she moved to Windsor in 2018.