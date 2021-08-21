On Tuesday afternoon, John Brown was finishing up with a customer at Keene Barber on Gilbo Avenue. He chatted as he worked, providing lunch recommendations, while Elvis played over the speakers.
Afterward, he locked up the shop, cut across Main Street and walked a block north, giving warm greetings to people he recognized along the way.
Upon arriving at 1 Central Square, Brown descended the stairs to the apartment building’s basement — to the unit that, until a month ago, he and his two kids called home.
“You don’t realize how good you have it until you don’t have it anymore,” he said.
On July 17, the family’s apartment flooded. Brown, 38, and his kids — Grace, 11, and Wyatt, 9 — have been living in a hotel ever since. Brown said it’s important to him to stay in Keene, where he’s close to his business and so his kids can continue attending Saint Joseph Regional School, which kicked off a fundraiser last week to help his family. He hopes to find somewhere to call home before the school year starts, and said he’s already looked at a few places but without much luck.
The Monadnock Region, which could again get walloped by Tropical Storm Henri this weekend, experienced two torrential downpours last month — one the weekend of July 17, and another on the 29th. The Browns’ apartment flooded during the first of those two storms.
At one point, the outside hallway was under about a foot of water, Brown said. Water was coming from everywhere, he explained, up from the drains and down from the ceiling. That same night, a tractor-trailer crash uprooted a hydrant in Central Square, which Brown said also contributed to the flooding.
“My kids and I went into panic mode,” he said, and he recalled about an inch of water in parts of the apartment. “We tried to save everything that we could … we were hustling.” They grabbed what they were able to and checked into the Courtyard by Marriott that night.
Walking through the apartment on Tuesday — one of two in the building’s basement — the smell of damp and mold was powerful, as Brown noted. Toys and clothes were piled in plastic bins and bags, stacked in towers in an attempt to get everything off the floor. The washing machine was still half-filled with brown water that he said had come up through the drain.
“The smell is on everything,” he said.
The Marriott staff have been wonderful, the family said, yet the situation is far from ideal.
“I’m not really used to it,” Grace said of living in the hotel, adding that it’s hard when she wants to have friends over.
But Wyatt said he’s glad to not be in the apartment because the smell makes him nauseous and lightheaded.
John Brown opened his barber shop last year in the early months of the pandemic, and said that while his circumstances are tenuous, he tries to stay focused on taking care of his customers.
“I’m here for the people,” Brown said. “I try really hard not to bring my stuff onto other people. It’s good for me to get away ... where I can have someone in my chair and say, ‘Hey, how are you doing? How can I help you?’ ”
Grace said she’s spent the summer skating and rollerblading, and Wyatt said he’s enjoyed hanging out downtown with his friends. But at the end of the day, the family comes back to the same difficult situation.
The building at 1 Central Square is owned by Commonwealth Collective LLC, a Pelham-based real estate firm that bought it from Dorrie Masten in May. The company could not be reached for comment by phone or email.
According to N.H. Secretary of State records, Commonwealth Collective shares a principal office address with a Salem-based company called Central Acquisitions, with whom Brown has been communicating in the flooding’s aftermath. Hannah Ketchen, a founder of Commonwealth Collective, is listed as Central Acquisitions’ registered agent.
Brown reached out to Central Acquisitions the morning after the initial flooding, according to emails he shared with The Sentinel. That day, he hired Granite State Carpet Care to vacuum the water out of his apartment.
That Tuesday, July 20, Central Acquisitions informed Brown it was unclear how long it would be until the apartment could be deemed livable. The company also said he could break his lease without penalty, and, two days later, sent another email informing him his security deposit could be refunded.
On Aug. 4, the company told Brown that the apartment was livable once more, according to the emails. But Brown, concerned by the smell, hired a mold inspector.
The samples were collected Aug. 5 and received via mail Aug. 9, according to a report from Hayes Microbial Consulting in Virginia. One species of mold was found in numbers “significantly above baseline level and probably indicates a source of contamination,” the report says. That species “contains common allergens and many can cause hypersensitivity pneumonitis,” an immune disorder in which the lungs become inflamed.
Brown said he asked to be reimbursed for the water removal, but so far he has not been. As of Friday, he had not been refunded his security deposit, he added. He said he is working with an attorney, who plans to share the mold report with the building owners soon.
Central Acquisitions was not reachable for comment Friday morning.
Community help
Meanwhile, Brown said the costs of the water pump and mold inspection — more than $400 each — in addition to the extended hotel stay, have made it difficult to pull together money for a security deposit and first month’s rent for another apartment. And finding adequate and affordable housing is already a recognized challenge in the area.
“We’ve gotta get out of the hotel. My kids need structure, and they need stability, and they don’t have that right now,” he said.
But the family has not been entirely without aid since the flooding.
“This community has been great in continuing to support my business and keeping me busy,” Brown said.
According to Saint Joseph’s Principal Chris Smith, the fundraiser the school launched on Aug. 11 brought in $10,000 in donations.
“He’s part of our group. We want to make sure we can help every one of our families out,” Smith said. “That’s part of who we are.”
Brown said it was difficult to put into words what the generosity means to him.
“I still haven’t really caught my breath from it,” Brown said Friday morning after learning how much money had been raised.
And while the circumstances are difficult, he said he’s determined to get himself and his family back on their feet.
“We’ll figure this out,” he said earlier this week. “I wasn’t born just to get to this spot and peter out … We’ll get through it.”