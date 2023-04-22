She may have usually preferred staying behind the scenes in her work and volunteering, but Pauline Dionne’s attention to detail and personal relationships have helped keep local institutions running smoothly throughout her decades of dedication.
Officially, Dionne, 76, of Keene, is the SwampBats’ host family coordinator and their Fueling the Bats coordinator. Unofficially, she pitches in wherever she’s needed to help make the program run. This ranges from recruiting volunteers, to speaking with local businesses, to prepping food for the player dinners, to cleaning up after games.
“I get to the field every day at 4 [p.m.] to get everything set up,” she said. “And then, of course, we have to clean up. So, there are many nights that I don’t get home until 11 or 11:30.”
The Keene SwampBats are a collegiate summer baseball team that provides a training ground for promising athletes from around the country. Major League Baseball teams have recruited 35 SwampBats players, who come to live with a local family during the summer. Dionne is responsible not only for recruiting families and placing athletes, but also ensuring all parties have a smooth experience.
In 11 years with the organization, “I’ve worked with approximately 98 families, and approximately 298 players have been housed during this time,” she said.
Before joining the SwampBats, Dionne was simply a dedicated fan. A 2013 Sentinel article detailed her tradition with her mother, Marion Ward, of placing letter “K” signs on the back of the grandstands to record strikeouts. “My mother and I started going [in] 199[8] when it first started, and we went to every game,” she said.
Donna Watterson, a previous operations manager for the SwampBats, wanted Dionne to join the board of directors, but Dionne said she’d only join post-retirement. “The minute I was retired, I got the phone call from her, and that’s when I joined the board,” said Dionne, who assumed the host family coordinator position in January 2012. “I had no idea what I was getting into,” she added, laughing.
She’s loved sports since she was a child. She participated in archery tournaments beginning at age 7, and her whole family traveled to competitions around the state. Her family moved to Keene from Manchester in 1959, and she has remained here since. As she grew older, she began attending her nieces’ and nephews’ games, including baseball — a tradition she still maintains as much as possible with her great-nieces and great-nephews, depending on the SwampBats’ schedule.
In recent years, however, the SwampBats have consumed more of her summer life. “I keep ending up with more responsibilities,” Dionne admitted. “It’s a lot for me to be doing all of this.” She says she’s always seeking more volunteers and host families, and interested people should visit swampbats.pointstreaksites.com. “I’m really hoping that we can try to get some other people involved that can help with this because like I said, I’m not getting any younger,” she added.
Her baseball work echoes her whole life’s path — one balanced between details and human relationships. “I was so used to all these details,” she said, referencing her work prior to the SwampBats. “I’m very detailed, which [my colleagues] all learned. I take a lot of notes, and I make task lists … If you want it to work, and you don’t want to forget something, that’s what you have to do.”
Dionne began her career with Keene State in March 1966, performing tasks in the faculty office that included typing, running tests, collecting mail and assisting with audiovisual equipment. “It was a big learning experience,” she reflected. “It was great, I mean, I got to know all the faculty and administrators that were there.”
Her Keene State occupations, which lasted until her 2011 retirement 45 years later, jumped from the faculty office to roles with the science department, bookstore, education department, student teaching office, dean of professional studies’ office and vice president for academic affairs’ office.
At one point, she even filled in on the switchboard operator’s breaks. “That was in the basement of Fiske in a little closet,” she said. “I had to learn how to use one of those manual pull-the-plug switchboards.”
She worked in the vice president for academic affairs’ office from 1988 to 2006, helping organize the fall honors convocation, spring honors convocation and commencement. She especially enjoyed working with all the groups that made the events run smoothly, from the ground crew to the staff to the students themselves. “Having the culmination of commencement was a really special, special thing for me. Just getting to know those students and then seeing them walk across the stage … just the smiles and the pride on all the parents, I mean it’s — it was kind of a wonderful time to do all of that,” she said.
In 2001, she received the President’s Award for Excellence, established to “recognize individuals who make exceptional contributions to the College,” according to a college newsletter from the time. In 2006, she transferred to the alumni and parent relations office, where she worked until she retired. “You have been a steadfast and ever-present member of our campus community,” Alumni Director Patricia Farmer said in a speech at Dionne’s retirement program.
Her role as the SwampBats’ host family coordinator mirrors her event-organizing history at Keene State. From setting up the events to finding restaurants to cater, she juggles all the small details. Even matching players with host families involves more than random pairing. She maintains spreadsheets for athletes and families, and uses hobbies, outside interests and even sibling number to try to match players with a family they’ll enjoy. Meanwhile, families commit to housing athletes, generally providing them breakfast and lunch, and acting as their home away from home.
After the games, both teams are fed through the Fueling the Bats program, which Dionne also currently runs. It involves feeding 80 players at a time after each game, with local businesses providing the food. “I appreciate the restaurants,” she said, before listing out a string of them, including Tempesta’s, Papagallos, Kristin’s Bakery, D’Angelo’s and several others.
Jen Durling and her husband, Jason Walsh, of Keene have hosted athletes since before the pandemic and are signed up again this year. “Every one of [the players] has been wonderful,” Durling said. “My only regret is not doing it sooner.”
Despite Dionne’s increasing number of tasks, however, she prioritizes one thing above all others during games: connecting with the host families. “Every single game, she comes down,” Durling explained. “She knows where [the families] all sit, and she touches base with us.” The experience is also a social outlet for hosts. “I’ve met new people every year specifically through the host family program,” Durling said.
Dionne has little time for other activities throughout the year, except during the winter. That season is harder because she’s never enjoyed winter activities and finds herself at home a lot. Still, she makes do with knitting and reading mystery novels. And she still attends any sports programs she can. Occasionally, she will even go to the games of host families’ kids just to stay in touch.
Then, as the snow begins to thaw, it’s time to pull out the spreadsheets and prepare for the warmer weather. But it’s those personal connections, especially with the families and players, that bring Dionne back every year. “They’re an awesome bunch of people, and it’s been great for me,” she said. “I’ve met so many new families and watched them grow up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.