Sharon Harper has a deep love for her neighbors and the tight-knit community at the Tanglewood Park Cooperative in Keene. This is why she says she never turns away someone in need.
Harper, 50, is the elected secretary of the park’s board of directors. In that volunteer role, she handles applications from people who want to move into Tanglewood, a resident-owned community (ROC) that currently has 312 manufactured homes.
ROCs are collectives of manufactured homes on land owned cooperatively by the people who live there. Harper explained that Tanglewood residents own their houses, but pay $560 in monthly rent for the plots they occupy. Those fees cover property taxes, financing, garbage/recycling disposal and road maintenance.
In addition to overseeing applications and making recommendations on them to the board, she handles many calls from residents with questions or needing something on their property fixed.
Harper, who has been secretary ever since Tanglewood became an ROC in 2019, said she does a few hours of this work every day and doesn’t see a dime for it, but that the gratitude from her neighbors is compensation enough. While speaking with a reporter in her office on Sparrow Street Wednesday, she pointed to a glass vase filled with purple stones that was given to her by an elderly resident. Harper said she’d helped connect this woman, whose husband was living with dementia, with agencies that could help.
“She made me that,” she said. “It made me cry because she knew that I was here for her, and that’s what I do a lot in here. I have at least 200 numbers in my phone that people can call me for anything.”
Others appreciate her tireless volunteer work too. Over the fall, she was recognized by ROC-NH, a program of the N.H. Community Loan Fund that works with homeowners and landlords to convert manufactured-home parks into resident-owned communities.
In October, Harper was honored for her “above and beyond volunteerism” at a gathering the organization hosted in Concord. According to a news release from the N.H. Community Loan Fund, these awards “honor members of [New Hampshire’s] manufactured-housing co-ops who go above and beyond in their willingness to pitch in for their communities and to assist their neighbors.”
Honorees like Harper are nominated by fellow residents and selected by representatives of ROC-NH.
One of Harper’s neighbors wrote in her nomination that she spends countless hours per week doing a thankless job.
“She’s the go-to person and keeps the records for the community,” this person wrote. “She is extremely professional and respectful to the homeowners. I’ve called her many times, and she is prompt and very helpful.”
Harper was one of six recipients of this year’s award, according to Steve Varnum, a spokesman for the Community Loan Fund. The other five were from Exeter, Colebrook, Litchfield and Merrimack.
“These are people generally very community-minded, and rather than wait for someone to invite them to serve their community, they’re really proactive about those things and find ways to help,” he said. “The above-and-beyond name is very appropriate because all 145 resident-owned communities run on volunteer power, and these are people that rise above and get stuff done.”
Kelli Cicirilli, director of ROC-NH, said Friday that Harper has been an integral part of the Tanglewood Park Cooperative since its beginning.
“Sharon has helped the community thrive but also stabilize as a place that provides affordable housing long term,” she said.
Harper said she was surprised and grateful to be honored.
“When you get things like that it shows that you’ve been working hard,” she said.
You wouldn’t guess it when hearing about all the work she does, but Harper has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a disorder that targets the body’s connective tissue, primarily the skin, joints and blood vessel walls. Symptoms include joint pain, dizziness and fatigue.
Harper, who has to use a cane and sometimes a walker, said she was diagnosed at 34 and also suffers from psoriasis and arthritis. Some days are difficult to get up in the morning, but her volunteer work at Tanglewood allows her to make her own hours.
“I can work from home. I do a lot from home,” she said. “For most days I’m able to sit around for a couple hours a day, and if people need help I go see them. Some days when it’s hard to get out of the house, someone can call me up and just have a conversation.”
Harper spent her early years in Chester, Vt., before moving to Keene with her mother at age 5 and to Swanzey at age 10. She attended Monadnock Regional High School in the 1980s and when she was 20, had her son Ryan Fitzgerald. He died in 2017 at the age of 24.
Ryan was survived by his three children: Lily, now 13, Kaleb, 11, and Riley, 9. Harper said they’ve been living with her and her husband, Ben, for the past four years.
After high school, Harper had many different odd jobs, from working in an office to working in a restaurant. For about a year in the late ‘90s, she said, she was the quality inspector of jewelry at Findings Inc. in Keene.
Then she worked on the assembly line and in the warehouse at ICU Medical, a medical supply store in Keene, until age 34 when she stopped working due to her medical condition.
She and Ben, a friend of the family, married in 1998. They shared a love of old cars, and at the time, Ben owned a Camaro. The two bought a house in Swanzey and lived there for about 16 years until they decided they wanted something smaller, and they moved to the Swanzey View Point Cooperative in 2014.
There, Harper became the secretary of the cooperative, a role similar to her position at Tanglewood.
“I joined the board there, and I absolutely loved it,” she said.
She and Ben moved to Keene in 2016 to be closer to Cheshire Medical Center, due to her health conditions.
The Vancouver-based Hynes Group sold Tanglewood — then a manufactured-housing park — about two years later, and in 2018, residents formed a co-op to explore a possible purchase. In April 2019, co-op members voted narrowly to move forward with the transaction.
When Tanglewood first became a cooperative, Harper said there were 25 empty house lots but that number has since been reduced to 13. She said she thinks there are several draws to living in a resident-owned community.
“People like the fact that they have control,” she explained. “They have control over what our rent is, they have control over what the rules are. They have more freedom than in a regular trailer park where you’re told what to do.”
According to Ben, who works in the distribution center at FedEx Ground in West Chesterfield, the Tanglewood community has always counted on his wife for help, and she’ll always be there for them.
“We’re out on trips and the phone rings, and I’m like, ‘What are you doing? We’re on vacation,’ but she answers the phone anyways,” he said. “It’s that side of her. I support her in that and she does really good with that; the people have come to trust her so much.”
Harper said she does it because she is capable of helping her neighbors and good at finding answers to their questions.
“I’ve always been that way,” she said. “I will do anything for anybody.”
