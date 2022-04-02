Hancock, New Hampshire, was a temporary stop. Or so Doug Sutherland thought when he moved there in 1999.
Sutherland, then a 20-something from the St. Louis area, loved the outdoors, loved kids and wanted a career working with both. He had lined up a summer job at a camp on a lake. He planned to spend a year in New Hampshire, then go out west.
He never left. That first New England fall was all it took.
“We had fall in St. Louis, of course,” he said. “But I’ve never seen the fall colors like I’ve seen it here.”
Sutherland, now 50, put down roots in the Monadnock Region and turned camp into a career, directing multiple summer camps in the area and launching his own consulting business.
In recent years, he has also increasingly worked to make the organizations he belongs to and the place he calls home more welcoming and inclusive for all.
For Sutherland, it’s deeply personal. As a Black man in rural New Hampshire, he says, he has to be self-aware in a way that white people don’t. His 11-year-old daughter is sometimes the only kid of color in the room. And in a predominantly white place, he knows it’s easy for the majority to ignore the needs of the few children who look like her — unless someone pushes the conversation.
“Until the area, the state, the country prove me wrong — prove to me that my daughter does not have to worry about this anymore — I will always be vigilant for this,” he said. “But I’m not moving anywhere either. Why? Because I like it here. Like everyone else that lives here. You like it here, you’ve made this your home. That’s why you’re here.”
‘Where I belong’
In conversation, Sutherland is engaging, thoughtful and funny, often all at once. Robin Gregg, a friend of his, said those who meet him can sense his warmth and authenticity.
In an interview this past week at Fiddleheads Cafe in Hancock, Sutherland described himself as many things — St. Louis native, New Hampshire resident, camp director, outdoors enthusiast, partner, father, DEI facilitator, person of color, “lover of camp, cake and bacon.”
One thing he’s not is a city person.
“I just fell in love with being in the wilderness,” he said. When deciding to settle in the Monadnock Region, he said, “I wanted to be in the woods, or at least pretty close to the woods. Not that I didn’t want to live around people — but I didn’t want their house to be right there.”
Sutherland didn’t grow up in an outdoorsy family. But as a young person in St. Louis County, he joined an outdoor-excursion group and took part in an environmental-leadership program at the Missouri Botanical Garden.
Hancock was a last-minute choice. He was looking for a summer job, as he was planning to start work for the environmental-education organization Nature’s Classroom in the fall, at one of its New England locations. The summer camp at Boston University’s Sargent Center, on Halfmoon Lake, was still hiring.
He flew into Manchester, where someone showed up to drive him to the camp.
“I get into this van with someone named Thad. You know, Black man, come into New Hampshire, get in my van, guy named Thad — weird,” Sutherland said. “I look back and I’m like, ‘I can’t believe I actually did that.’ ”
Heading away from the city, the land got hillier and more forested. “We drive into Peterborough, and it’s this postcard-looking town,” Sutherland said. As they drove north on Windy Row, trees opened up to a farm. He noticed a sign that said something like, “Don’t cross this field unless you can do it in 10 seconds; the bull can do it in nine.”
“And I was like, ‘What?’ … Like, why would someone cross a field with a bull? That makes no sense. Why would they even put up a sign like that? Have people tried it?”
He loved being at the camp. He flew back to Missouri for a visit at the end of summer, and remembers bawling about missing his friends. He returned and kept working at the Sargent Center, rather than going to Nature’s Classroom. “I come back, and it’s like, this is where I belong.”
Sutherland said his career could have taken him to camps in different parts of the country, but he feels it’s important to stay in one place. For part of his childhood, he changed schools every year, and doesn’t want that for his daughter.
“This is where I want to live,” he said. “This is where I met my wife, this is where we had our child, this is where our child goes to school. … This is our home.”
Sutherland has held leadership roles at several camps in the area, including Camp Starfish in Rindge; Brantwood Camp in Greenfield, where he served as executive director until January; and, currently, as camp director at Barbara C. Harris Camp in Greenfield. He also does consulting work around team-building and diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.
Some day, he hopes to open his own camp. He sees opportunities for the camping industry to evolve, and imagines how the sense of community kids get during those two weeks at camp could be extended. “If camp is providing such a great resource while the kids are there,” he said, “why can’t you do that when the kids aren’t there?”
‘At the table’
When Americans began donning masks early in the pandemic, Sutherland sported a pink one with lambs on it, knowing how people might otherwise react to a masked Black man entering a store. If a friend leaves the door unlocked and asks him to drop something off, he tells them he absolutely cannot just walk into someone’s empty house. When he first moved to Hancock, he remembers thinking he had to be extremely careful, because if anyone ever reported a Black man in Hancock doing something wrong, he’d probably get a knock on the door.
In 2020, Sutherland’s wife and daughter drove around at a racial-justice vigil in Peterborough with supportive signs. As they left, his daughter, who was 9 or 10 at the time, asked her mom to pull over and take the signs off the car so no one would follow them home.
“For my wife to think that is one thing,” Sutherland said. “But for my daughter to realize it’s scary … it broke my heart.” Sutherland may put himself out there, “but she shouldn’t have to be worried about that, you know. She shouldn’t have to. But it’s real. It’s real.”
Several years ago, Sutherland attended a talk about race at the Hancock library. Something like 40 people attended. “I remember going, ‘Whoa,’ ” he said. “It kind of lifted my heart a little bit.”
About 25 of those people met again not long after, and formed a group that later became known as Hancock Community Conversations on Race. They’ve been meeting twice a month since, shifting to Zoom during the pandemic.
After the trauma of George Floyd’s murder, Sutherland felt compelled to speak out more.
“I realized I just couldn’t be quiet anymore,” he said.
While he appreciates the work others are doing in state or local politics, Sutherland said that’s not his thing. He’s trying to engage people on a personal level, to at least get them thinking about how others experience the world. Once, he tried sitting on the Hancock town common with a sign inviting people to talk about race.
“If you want to sit down and have a personal conversation, I’m more than happy to share my experiences,” he said. “I want to hear your experiences. You don’t have to agree with me.”
In addition to its meetings, Hancock Community Conversations on Race has held weekly vigils in Peterborough, said Gregg, a Hancock resident who met Sutherland through the group. She said they have also advocated for people who have experienced racism at the hands of New Hampshire institutions, and met with Hancock’s new police chief, Thomas Horne, before he started.
Gregg said Sutherland seems to stay hopeful, and doesn’t give up.
“He puts himself out there in a very real way,” she said. “But it’s also a risk, and he’s courageous.”
He doesn’t just want to talk to those who agree with him, she added.
“He’s one of the people in the group who has said, pretty consistently, that it’s important to have conversations with people who think differently,” she said.
Sutherland is also pushing for change in his own field, serving on the diversity, equity and inclusion committees of the American Camp Association and the New Hampshire Camp Directors Association, and as a member of the boards of The River Center, a family resource center in Peterborough, and the Monadnock Conservancy.
Sutherland says he wants to make sure those organizations are at least thinking about diversity, equity and inclusion, which many people have long felt they can ignore.
“What can the Monadnock Conservancy do about diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging?” he said. “Maybe not much. But we’re at least gonna ask the question if I’m gonna be sitting at that table.”
He has also made sure to be present at his daughter’s school, both to support her and so that the other kids see a person of color around. He said she loved her time at Hancock Elementary, and the teachers were very receptive when his wife suggested having more inclusive reading materials.
“I find that when you talk to the right people, things can happen,” Sutherland said. “And if you go to them like, ‘I just want to make sure everyone, including my daughter, is feeling included’ — so far they’ve all been very receptive to that.”
Not everyone wants to do the hard work of advancing diversity, equity and inclusion, and it can be tiring, he said. But someone has to do it, and if others won’t, he will.
“The one thing that I’m worried about now is that it’s going to end,” he said. “We’re going to stop talking about it, because we don’t have to, and as long as we don’t have to, we’re fine. Well, my goal is to keep the conversation going. And that’s gonna be because I’m at the table.”