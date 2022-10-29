Kate Buckman has always had a love for water. In her childhood she would dunk her head beneath the surface of Alstead’s Lake Warren to observe fish in their natural habitat, and later in life braved the depths of the Pacific Ocean. Now, she’s continuing her passion for all things aquatic as the Connecticut River Conservancy’s river steward for New Hampshire.
“I’ve always been interested in things that live in the water,” Buckman, 44, said. “I really like fish; I think they’re beautiful and amazing and can do all sorts of things. If it lives in the water I have some interest in it.”
Buckman, of Alstead, started in her new position Sept. 1, joining other river stewards representing Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut. The conservancy now has a river steward serving each state within the Connecticut River Watershed.
The watershed, Buckman explained, refers to all the bordering land that drains streams and rainfall into the Connecticut River. It encompasses about 11,250 square miles, according to the N.H. Department of Environmental Services.
Based out of Greenfield, Mass., the Connecticut River Conservancy, formerly known as the Connecticut River Watershed Council, was established in 1952 to work toward preventing pollution and improving habitats in the watershed, according to its website.
As a river steward, Buckman said she essentially serves as a public advocate for the Connecticut River and the conservancy.
“You do a little bit of everything, and our job actually changes every single day,” she said.
One day, she said she could be collaborating with other environmental organizations throughout the watershed; the next she might be helping representatives of hydropower facilities seek federal relicensing. Or she and other conservancy staff might find themselves restoring riverbeds to promote habitat connectivity by eliminating impediments to animals’ ability to reach food, water, shelter and breeding sites.
Her favorite parts of her job include conducting community-science surveys with volunteers for endangered species such as sea lamprey or monitoring water-quality levels.
“I am genuinely excited to join an organization whose values align with mine and am looking forward to growing CRC’s presence in New Hampshire,” she said, “getting to know the communities within the watershed, and working with established and new partners to protect and restore the river.”
Buckman said she feels her work is critical since water is fundamental to ecosystems.
“Water shapes our life,” she said. “It’s the reason why we can exist, and it’s shaped our communities historically and currently as well. I believe healthy rivers and healthy watersheds support healthy communities both economically and in terms of actual health.”
But people living in or near Keene might be unaware just how much their lives are impacted by the Ashuelot River, she added. The river stretches 64 miles from the town of Washington to Hinsdale where it joins the Connecticut River, according to the N.H. Department of Environmental Services.
“Sometimes people think the Ashuelot is in the backdrop, but actually it’s really integral to a lot of things that people love about New Hampshire,” she said. “If you ask people why they live in New Hampshire, one of the things they might say is they like all the undeveloped open space and the wildlife and all the recreational opportunities that there are. Well, healthy rivers support that, and it wouldn’t be possible without them.”
Buckman becoming New Hampshire’s steward means a lighter work load for her colleague Kathy Urffer, the Vermont steward. Before Buckman joined the team, Urffer had been serving in both the Green Mountain State and the Granite State for the past five years.
“Kate brings a solid scientific background and enthusiasm for community engagement and all things aquatic to her position,” Urffer said in a news release from the conservancy announcing Buckman’s hiring. “She is a great addition to our team, and we are so excited to have this expanded capacity in the northern part of the watershed.”
Buckman has a strong connection to the area she’s serving. She was born and raised in Alstead by her parents Marcy and John Buckman alongside her older brother, Andy, now 48. Growing up, she said she often found herself interacting with the water around her. Basking in the sun on a tube out on Lake Warren and hunting for salamanders in swamps and vernal pools were just a couple of those activities.
She graduated from Fall Mountain Regional High School in 1997 and went on to Smith College in Northampton, Mass., where she got her bachelor’s degree in biological sciences. In 2009, Buckman received her Ph.D. in biological oceanography from a joint program between the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Woods Hole, Mass.
In her doctoral work, she studied animals that lived at hydrothermal vents — underwater volcanoes that produce hot springs on the seafloor. This often led her to descend deep into the Pacific Ocean in a submersible.
During one of her dives in 2007 off the coast of Mexico, Buckman accompanied her adviser Timothy Shank, a biology scientist at the Woods Hold institute, about a mile and a half below the ocean surface. From there, they shared a 20-minute conversation via radio and sound signals with American astronaut Sunita Williams, who was aboard the International Space Station.
A video of their conversation can be seen at the Institute’s website at https://rb.gy/0xu5lb.
“It was a really remarkable thing to be a part of and be like, ‘I’m sitting on the bottom of the ocean and I’m talking with Sunita Williams who is an astronaut and she’s on the space station,’ ” Buckman said.
Before joining the Connecticut River Conservancy team, Buckman worked as a research scientist at Dartmouth College in Hanover, starting in 2011, where she was a member of the Toxic Metals Superfund Research Program that focused on how mercury moves through aquatic ecosystems and gets into food.
In her new role, Buckman said she’s eager to help preserve the Connecticut River so close to where she grew up. And there are things people in their daily lives can do to help out as well, she added.
“A big one is don’t litter,” she said. “That’s something people can be cognizant of and that’s just dispose of your trash properly and make sure it doesn’t get into the landscape of the watershed.”
