GILSUM — The town's annual Rock Swap and Mineral Show has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gilsum Recreation Committee announced Monday.
"With cases continuing to trend upwards in New Hampshire and the Northeast, we cannot safely predict where we will be in June," the committee said in a news release. "... We all miss having the Rock Swap and we were hopeful that the pandemic would be under control by now."
The annual festival was first held in 1964. This June's would have been the 56th, as last year's event was also canceled because of COVID-19.
In addition to panning for minerals, cracking geodes, and selling and swapping earthly treasures, the two-day event includes a pancake breakfast, chicken barbecue lunch, and ham and bean dinner. Money raised through donations supports community and youth recreation programs, according to the event's website.
The rock swap honors the mining history of Gilsum, where working mines of mica, beryl and feldspar ran until the 1940s and ‘50s, event coordinator Robert Mitchell previously told The Sentinel.
Vendors can request a full refund or apply the 2021 registration fee to the 2022 event, slated for June 25 and 26. For a refund, email gilsumrocks@gmail.com or send a letter to the Gilsum Recreation Committee, P.O. Box 76, Gilsum, N.H., 03448.