When she isn’t raising her three teenaged boys or teaching cycling classes, this Australian native with a rich history of volunteer work is spearheading efforts in the Monadnock Region to provide children with free access to academic, athletic and artistic experiences.
Sally Malay, 51, is the executive director of Keene Housing Kids Collaborative, a nonprofit organization that started in 2015. She’s worked in that role since December.
The Kids Collaborative serves roughly 600 children who live in properties managed or owned by Keene Housing, offering free access to youth programs with more than 40 different community organizations. They include Camp Takodah, Boy Scouts of America, MoCo Arts, N.H. Dance Institute and many other summer and athletic camps.
Keene Housing owns properties in Keene, Marlborough and Swanzey.
“It’s so that we can help connect a child to something they can be passionate about and gives them joy as an initial platform to provide this experience where they learn the skills of increased confidence, self-esteem, problem solving, teamwork,” Malay said.
She noted that research shows by the time children of low-income housing reach middle school, there’s about a 6,000-hour learning gap between them and their peers from more affluent households. Forty-two percent of children born into low-income housing stay within that demographic throughout adulthood.
“What we’re trying to do is break that cycle and give them the skills to enable them to change their outcome,” Malay said.
Right now, the collaborative is working on a pilot program with the Monadnock Regional Council for Community Transportation, to drive the kids it serves from home to various activities. Transportation has been a common request from Keene Housing families, according to Malay, who said she hopes the program will be ready in the fall.
Those who know Malay said she’s an enthusiastic workhorse when it comes to the Kids Collaborative.
Josh Meehan, executive director of Keene Housing and the collaborative’s founder, said he could tell when she was hired that she has a real passion and empathy for children.
“I was really excited when Sally accepted,” Meehan said. “She has a real vision for how the Kid’s Collab will grow in the years to come.”
Meehan said the vision for the organization since its inception is that it expands beyond kids served by Keene Housing.
“In a perfect world we take Keene Housing out of the name,” he said.
And he’s confident Malay can get the collaborative closer to that goal.
Anna Crosby, service administrator of the Kids Collaborative, said this would require a million-dollar budget or more, and the next step is to raise community awareness of the organization to help it reach that next stage.
Prior to working with the Kids Collaborative, Crosby was the service administrator at Keene Housing, and was the sole person overseeing after-school programs with children served by the housing authority. When the Kids Collaborative started, her position carried over to the new initiative, which began working on a greater scale, serving more families and providing access to more programs.
Crosby said the organization will grow even more under Malay’s leadership.
“Ever since she came on, she’s had a fresh perspective,” Crosby said. “She’s a doer, and I love that. She’s very detail-oriented but it always comes out on top.”
Board Chair Erika Greenwald said that in the six months since Malay joined the Kids Collaborative, she’s done outstanding work.
“She quickly learned the job,” Greenwald said. “She’s taken the time to meet with all of our partners and donors and shown us she is immersed in doing the best job she can as executive director. When she was interviewed, she presented a clear depth of knowledge at managing an organization such as ours.”
Malay grew up in Sydney, Australia, and graduated from Monash University in Melbourne with a bachelor’s degree in economics. She did post graduate work in marketing at RMIT University, also in Melbourne.
After finishing school, she moved to Guam, an island with a population of about 175,000, pursuing a job with an advertising agency. She lived there for 20 years, and it was in Guam where she met her husband, Robert Malay, now superintendent of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29. They have three children, Lucas, Nathan and Daniel.
Sally Malay isn’t a stranger to volunteer work. While in Guam, she and her husband, who served as principal and later deputy superintendent for the island’s schools, were part of a rugby club and helped the schools start teams as well.
“We literally built a field, like ‘Field of Dreams,’ “ Malay said.
She added that Robert coached kids rugby and was a member of the Guam national team.
She was introduced to nonprofit work by serving on the board of directors for the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s Guam chapter. She said it was rewarding for her to see children struggling through illness watch their dreams come true.
“When they think about what their wish is, it gives them hope and something to look forward to,” she said. “It was just as rewarding for their families to see the child experience that happiness.”
Malay said she gets to see that same feeling in parents’ faces through her work with the Kids Collaborative.
“The parents can be saying ‘yes’ to the child when they ask if they can participate in dance, ‘Can I learn to play the violin,’ “ Malay said. “So that’s a very empowering feeling for the parents, then they have the opportunity to watch their child, which creates a powerful bonding experience.”
Malay and her family left Guam for Keene in 2015, after Robert was hired as superintendent of SAU 29.
She became familiar with Kids Collaborative while working as executive director of N.H. Dance Institute, a nonprofit organization that teaches children choreographed dance.
Alongside her role leading the Kids Collaborative, she also teaches cycling classes at the Keene Family YMCA and Form 603 Personal Fitness and Cycling Studio.
And despite the obvious differences in climate between tropical Guam and rural Keene, she said they feel similar to her.
“Keene is this little jewel in the pocket of Southwestern New Hampshire; it has a country town feel, or even like an island,” Malay said. “It has that same feel ... and I think it leads to this community spirit which allows people to stay invested.”