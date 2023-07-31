The Keene Pumpkin Festival will return this year, but with an effort to retain the joy of the event at a sustainable size, according to Michael Giacomo, board chair of Let It Shine, the nonprofit that runs it.
The 2023 Keene Pumpkin Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21, on Main Street.
“We want to make sure people’s expectations are well managed. We want this to be a community event, focused on kids, nonprofits and celebrating our community here,” Giacomo said.
Attendees can expect pumpkins carved by elementary-school kids from all over the region, live music, face painting, a costume parade and possibly a haunted house.
Giacomo, who also serves as a Keene city councilor, said the plan is to incorporate aspects of other festivals that people have enjoyed in the absence of the Keene Pumpkin Festival, such as last year's Gathering of the Gourds.
This includes trick-or-treating at downtown businesses, he said, because feedback showed people enjoyed this at Gathering of the Gourds. Let It Shine will also provide pumpkin carving on Central Square for families.
The festival footprint will be relatively small, according to Giacomo, with Main Street closed to vehicular traffic from Gilbo Avenue through Central Square. Washington, West, Court and Roxbury streets will all be closed at the square, he noted.
There will be around 15 craft and food vendors, all of them nonprofits.
Giacomo expects this year's pumpkin festival to bring in around 8,000 to 10,000 people.
And although people are welcome to bring jack-o'-lanterns, there won’t be a count, according to Giacomo, who encourages festival-goers to bring their creations home with them when they leave. Any leftover pumpkins will be donated to local pig farmers and anyone else who wants them, while the pumpkin guts from carving will be taken by the Elm City Compost Initiative.
“We don’t want to create a spectacle for the sake of records,” Giacomo said. “We don’t care how many pumpkins there are, we care about who’s carving those pumpkins.”
Plans also call for a single pumpkin tower measuring 26 feet tall and 40 feet wide and capable of holding a 1,000 to 1,500-pound pumpkin.
After significant turnover last year, Giacomo said Let It Shine has a completely new board of 11 people working to reimagine the festival in ways that better suit the city.
“We’re all just volunteers and our organization is kind of starting over from scratch trying to reimagine what the festival should look like for the future, using the guidance of the past and trying to create something that’s Keene scale," said Giacomo, who has served on the board for a year and a half, and as chair for a year of that time.
The festival has been in flux for nearly a decade.
After starting in 1991, the annual event grew significantly both in people and pumpkins until 2014, when young-adult partygoers rioted outside the festival's footprint. This prompted the Keene City Council in 2015 to deny Let It Shine an event license to hold the festival.
Let It Shine reintroduced a pumpkin festival to Keene in 2017, but took a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 before holding last year's Gathering of the Gourds.
However, Giacomo said the board decided it’s time to revive the Keene Pumpkin Festival, "reimagined" from the event it was 10 years ago.
“We wanted to bring something back because the festival has meant so much to so many people, myself included. I literally met my wife at the 2008 festival,” Giacomo said.
But, he reiterated, the focus is not on breaking any jack-o'-lantern world records, as the Keene Pumpkin Festival did in years past.
“When it’s competitive, people are trying really hard to get in and they want to be a part of making a record,” Giacomo said. “At this point, we’ve broken and rebroken that record so many times, why don’t we just sit back and enjoy?”
