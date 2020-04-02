With most people largely confined to their homes amid the outbreak of COVID-19, local experts say the effects of social isolation and grappling with a global pandemic can put mental health at risk.

“For those in the community who have never had to face the challenges of mental health, it can be the first time that they are experiencing big emotions and feelings,” said Peter Starkey, executive director of Monadnock Area Peer Support Agency in Keene. “When we take those authentic human interactions away, it can throw our entire lives in disarray.”

In this time of uncertainty, Starkey said, it’s important for people to focus on the aspects of their lives they can still control. To do this, Monadnock Peer Support recommends making a daily maintenance plan — the things someone needs to do throughout the day to “stay well.”

For Starkey, his plan involves taking a shower, eating breakfast and drinking coffee each morning. Otherwise, he said his day is thrown off.

“When thinking of your wellness tools, bring to mind the things that bring you joy,” he said. “Think of things that you need to keep yourself feeling well, write them down, and make sure to hold yourself accountable to them.”

Being forced into isolation for an unknown amount of time — even for those who usually like being alone — can increase the risk of depression and anxiety, Starkey said, because humans are intrinsically social creatures.

“You can experience loneliness in a crowded room of people, and you can be alone and perfectly fine,” he said. “The issue is that isolation can make it so that being alone is no longer a choice, but something we can’t control, and therefore creates loneliness.”

Though it may be tempting to stay in pajamas all day or binge on sugary foods, maintaining a sense of normalcy is key, according to Terry Hamilton, clinical supervisor of adult services at Monadnock Family Services in Keene.

She added that being in close quarters with loved ones can bring up feelings of anger or frustration, and it’s good to give yourself alone time.

“Read that book you have always wanted to, learn something new. The web is full of tutorial videos that can show you how to do something step by step that you have always wanted to learn, but never had the time,” she said.

In addition to focusing on positive activities and behaviors, Starkey and Hamilton said it’s important to avoid things that can make you feel worse, such as comparing yourself to others or spending too much time on social media.

“Take a moment to breathe and be kind to yourself and others,” Hamilton said. “This is a new normal for us all, and I believe we will get to the other side of it with a new way to look at how we conduct ourselves and how we treat each other.”

Monadnock Area Peer Support can be reached at 352-5093 and has a “warm line” year-round, from 4 to 9 p.m., at 866-352-5093.

People can schedule an appointment with Monadnock Family Services or access its emergency service line at 357-4400.