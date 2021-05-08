For many in Monadnock Region, India's COVID crisis hits close to home

When Vikas Budakoti traveled to India a few months ago, COVID cases were down and life was returning to normal. By late April, when the Keene resident returned there, it felt like a “totally different world.”
The country was experiencing its vicious second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Of the 130 or so families living in his family’s New Delhi neighborhood, Budakoti said about 20 were infected.
Budakoti, 49, who works as Middlebury College’s global operations manager, was there because of his father’s recent death from other natural causes. Meanwhile, his wife, Ritu, was home in Keene, worried about him and absorbing news of other people she knew getting sick or dying.
“The past 10 days have been the most worrisome, stressful time of my life,” Ritu, 40, a teacher at Keene Middle School, said Wednesday, a day after Vikas returned to the U.S.
She said she lost two close friends and a family member in India to COVID-19 while he was gone. “At one point, I literally put my phone off. I was like, ‘I cannot deal with it.’ “
When Vikas returned, he told her that her sister’s family, some of whom work in health care, had all been infected with COVID-19.
Even as the pandemic eases its grip on the United States, Monadnock Region residents with ties to India and neighboring Nepal — which is experiencing its own bad outbreak — are watching with anxiety as the virus spreads and, in some cases, hearing about loved ones who have gotten sick or died.
“If the phone rings, it brings panic,” said Kalai Rajendran, 34, of Keene, who is from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu and has family members who have been hospitalized for COVID-19.
For Rajendran and some others, the pandemic has also made it impossible to visit family for more than a year.
Rajendran — a stay-at-home mom who moved to the U.S. in 2012 with her husband, Selvam Jayavel, a software engineer, and has been in Keene since 2014 — thinks about her parents, who live in a rural village with poor Internet access and can communicate only by phone. She last saw them in 2018, and canceled travel plans last year.
“They are growing old, right?” she said. “In three years, they grow old again. So it’s getting too hard, not visiting them.”
India’s second wave began in early March, and is considered the world’s worst COVID-19 outbreak to date. New daily cases — averaging more than 400,000 — are continuing to break global records, and thousands are dying every day.
Health experts have said the crisis was caused by a variety of factors, including low vaccination rates — just over 2 percent of the population of more than 1.3 billion had been fully inoculated as of Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University — a slow government response and people gathering in large crowds.
“You have an issue of too many people, you have an issue of underfunding your health care system, and then catapulting into the pandemic, what I’ve heard is an inefficient government response to handling all of this,” said Dr. Aalok Khole, a Mumbai native and an infectious disease physician at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Khole, a Keene resident, has been giving his dad, Vijay, and in-laws in Mumbai medical advice throughout the crisis to help ensure their safety, since older people are at a higher risk of developing complications from the viral disease.
“My dad was still sort of actively employed and traveling, and he was keeping himself busy, but he’s backed off from all of that,” said Khole, 33. “He has hunkered down at home under strict guidelines from me.”
And Khole’s guidance hasn’t stopped at his loved ones. He, along with other Indian health care workers around the world, has been doing what he can to help while he’s more than 8,000 miles away from home, even if it’s just sharing advice on Twitter or texting information to a friend.
“We’re sort of looking at it from a perspective of no help is wasted,” he said. “… I think everyone is trying to do their part and hoping that it helps.”
Khole also worries about the physicians he trained with who are now on India’s front lines, “where the ask is so high and, unfortunately, they are the ones suffering as well.”
He compared it to New York City’s peak a year ago, when health care workers were shifted away from their specialties to help with the overflow of COVID-19 patients.
India’s surge of cases has overwhelmed its health care system, and patients at some hospitals have died due to oxygen shortages. Khole said there are people dying from the viral disease before they can even see a doctor.
“To imagine that being the case for an entire country that is otherwise well-equipped, to see these things holding them back, it’s really painful,” Khole said. “And it’s always a hard feeling sitting here, where you have this sense of helplessness, where you aren’t able to help first-hand.”
Vikas Budakoti recalled a friend of his father’s who became ill in New Delhi.
“They didn’t find any place in the hospital for him,” Budakoti said. His son took him to another state, hours away, where they had connections and a hospital bed waiting. “They reached there at 7 o’clock, and 10 o’clock, he passed away of COVID.”
Budakoti said the strain on India’s health care system was, sadly, predictable, noting that he was reading about oxygen shortages at California hospitals in the winter.
“We never thought to foresee or learn the lessons of what had happened in other parts of the world, and so we just took it lightly,” he said.
As the crisis has grown, many of the millions of Indians living abroad have organized donations and other forms of support.
Dhruv Patel of Methuen, Mass., who co-owns Jake’s 5 Star Convenience and Deli in Keene, came to America from the western state of Gujarat at age 18, joining his parents and sister. He said he recently lost relatives in India to COVID, and others have gotten sick.
Family members in both countries have been doing what they can to support their community in India, including sending donations.
“I think we feel helpless being here, ’cause we really can’t do much for them, other than pray and send any support we can,” Patel said.
Neighboring countries like Nepal — which shares an open border with India — are also starting to feel the ripple effects of the crisis there.
Last month, the nation was reporting about 100 new cases per day. Now, it’s jumped to nearly 9,000, resulting in overwhelmed hospitals in a country with a less robust health care system and lower vaccination rate than India.
Benajil Rai, a senior at Keene State College who grew up in Kathmandu, said she checks on her friends and family every day. So far, she said, they have not been infected as they continue to hunker down inside their homes.
Still, the 23-year-old said she constantly worries about them, along with the toll this crisis will have on her home country.
“We don’t have a lot of resources, and there [are] already shortages of ventilators and hospital beds,” Rai said. “So if the situation like India happens in Nepal, it’s going to be very, very bad, and I don’t think my country’s ready to handle that.”
The public health emergency has also thrown a wrench in Rai’s plans to return home for a month after graduation to celebrate becoming the first person in her family to complete college. Now, she isn’t sure it’s safe.
“So they’re disappointed because they were looking forward to seeing me, and I was looking forward to seeing them after like two years, because I was not able to go back last summer,” Rai said.
Puja Thapa, Rai’s friend from Kathmandu and a fellow senior at Keene State, is also having trouble celebrating her upcoming graduation.
“I want to have fun for my graduation, but seeing my family there not having a great time, it’s hard to enjoy things here,” said Thapa, 23.
Her plan is to find a job in the New York City area, but what she really wants is to be with her loved ones back home.
“It’s kind of overwhelming and very sad,” she said. “I wish I was there. No matter how bad the situation is, I wish I was there with them … It’s really frustrating to be here and hearing all the news.”
For India to come out of this second wave, Khole said residents must continue to stay home to curb the spread, and the government should implement a nationwide lockdown.
He added that other countries need to lend a hand where they can, as the public health emergency doesn’t just affect India and Nepal.
“This is where it’s key to look at this as a humanitarian crisis, and not as the world just signing off,” Khole said. “This may very well be a situation in other countries when you least expect it. We cannot be cushioned by the fact that we look great.”
Even from thousands of miles away, Ritu Budakoti said she feels the suffering intensely.
“In my mind I’m still back in India,” she said, “and I’m struggling along with my countrymen.”