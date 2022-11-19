20221119-LOC-KHSACCESSIBILITY -4A

Proud of her new lighting set-up, Kira Danser, a 14-year-old who expresses her creative side through makeup, poses for a portrait in her bathroom at home in Keene on Nov. 2. Last month, the accessible

restroom she relies on at Keene High was closed for repairs, leading her to miss a week of school.

 Photos by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Kira Danser is a typical teenager. She expresses her creative side through makeup and enjoys hanging out with friends.

20221119-LOC-KHSACCESSIBILITY -2D

Keene High freshman Kira Danser, 14, shown outside her home in Keene on Nov. 2, said she has struggled throughout her life with misconceptions about her condition, spinal muscular atrophy type 2. “I've always had to fight for basic rights, which is really annoying,” she said. “I'm physically disabled, but not mentally.”
20221119-LOC-KHSACCESSIBILITY -5C

Michelle Gambill lovingly jokes with her daughter Kira Danser, 14,

outside their home in Keene on Nov. 2. Gambill said she is considering moving out of state with Kira due to years of accessibility issues locally and in New Hampshire.
20221119-LOC-KHSACCESSIBILITY -3B

Art supplies, photo collages, tapestries and posters fill Kira Danser’s room in Keene, as shown Nov. 2.
20221119-LOC-KHSACCESSIBILITY -6

Kira Danser talks to her mom, Michelle Gambill, in their home in Keene on Nov. 2. “This is ridiculous; she shouldn’t have to miss school,” Gambill said of her daughter’s experience last month when the accessible bathroom she relies on at Keene High was closed for repairs. “I wasn’t going to send her to school if she’s going to struggle to use the bathroom. My child’s mental health is more important.”

