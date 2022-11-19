Kira Danser is a typical teenager. She expresses her creative side through makeup and enjoys hanging out with friends.
She also needs a wheelchair to navigate the world around her. Kira was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy type 2 as a toddler and has been in a wheelchair ever since, according to her mother, Michelle Gambill. Both mother and daughter have lived in Keene their whole lives.
Spinal muscular atrophy is a genetic disorder that progressively destroys motor neurons — nerve cells in the brain stem and spinal cord — that control essential skeletal muscle activity. This leads to muscle weakness and atrophy.
Throughout her life, Kira, 14, has struggled with misconceptions about her condition. Many people don’t know about spinal muscular atrophy and assume she also has a cognitive disability.
“I’ve always had to fight for basic rights, which is really annoying,” she said. “I’m physically disabled, but not mentally.”
Gambill said she has seen her daughter struggle in many ways as a student in the Keene School District, and has witnessed the mental toll that self-advocating has taken on her throughout the years.
“It’s hard for a parent, especially a parent of a child with a disability, to see her not have the supports in place to reach her full capability,” Gambill said. “I hate to see her struggle with this, how emotionally taxing it’s been on her.”
For Kira, something as basic as using the restroom at school can become a challenge without sufficient support. Last month, the accessible bathroom she relies on at Keene High was closed for repairs, leading her to miss a week of classes.
“I’m just really upset about it all,” Kira said Oct. 20. “I’ve had an insane amount of problems these past few weeks, let alone these past few years, and I shouldn’t have to deal with this sort of stuff all the time.”
A freshman, Kira said this bathroom is close to only half of her classes. But on Oct. 3, she discovered it was out of order.
“I wasn’t even told that it was broken,” she said. “I found out when I had to use the bathroom.”
Kira has a paraprofessional, who assists her in tasks such as helping her with her backpack or to move from her wheelchair to a table or lift so she can use the restroom. That day, her paraprofessional was out sick.
After she spoke with staff members, Kira said they identified only one other bathroom for her to use.
“What they did when I had to use the bathroom on that Monday, my only option was to use the nurse’s bathroom,” Kira said, “which didn’t have a table in it, and the toilet was too low — it wasn’t at an accessible height.”
After going to the nurse’s office, Kira said she felt uncomfortable and embarrassed by what she was being expected to do.
“We would have had to bring the lift from the original bathroom into that bathroom, which was a few minutes away. Then I would have had to come out of the bathroom without pants on, in the lift, where everybody in the office can see,” she explained. “They were like, ‘You can just cover up with a blanket or something.’ ”
Instead, Kira said she decided to go home for the day, expecting the bathroom she uses to be repaired quickly so she could return to school the next day.
That didn’t happen.
“I got an email on Thursday [that week] that it was fixed, and I stayed home from school that whole week because of just everything that had been going on,” she said. “I went to school that following Monday, and some of the staff told me that I was the only one allowed to use that bathroom because it wasn’t actually fully fixed, it was just functional.”
Kira returned to school on Monday, Oct. 10. The lift-equipped stall could be used, but the bathroom was closed to other students until Oct. 13.
Many bathrooms, limited options
Keene High enrolls approximately 1,400 students. According to a list Principal Cindy Gallagher provided The Sentinel, the school has 23 student bathrooms, 21 of which have a wheelchair-accessible stall. According to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), wheelchair-accessible means that the stall has met the specific measurements provided in the law, with no other fixtures or obstructions within the required clearance.
There are a total of 35 bathrooms, which equals 78 stalls, in the entire school. Though there are other students with physical disabilities, Kira said she’s the only one who relies on the restroom she uses.
“There are two other kids in wheelchairs: One’s much more able-bodied than me so he can transfer himself, and the other one, he just needs a table,” she said.
Under Title II of the ADA, there are no specific requirements for the number of accessible bathrooms in a public school or their distance from classrooms. The law says these facilities must be maintained and remain in working condition so they are readily accessible to those who need them.
“This section does not prohibit isolated or temporary interruptions in service or access due to maintenance or repairs,” according to the ADA.
However, an attorney at the N.H. Disability Rights Center in Concord said a student shouldn’t be forced to stay home if the bathroom they use is out of order.
“There is an obligation under the ADA to maintain accessible features such as an accessible restroom,” said Lynne Clay, a managing attorney with the center, in an email. “The equipment the person needs, needs to be readily accessible and usable.”
Kira said no other public student restrooms in Keene High’s main building were identified to her as being able to accommodate her wheelchair.
“They said that bathroom is for me. ‘That’s your bathroom, Kira,’ ” she said. “Why isn’t there another option for me if that one goes out?”
A restroom in another building, known as North Campus, was identified at the beginning of the year but would require Kira to leave the main building and mean a staff member would need to let her back in. This option was again brought up when repairs were being made to her bathroom, but Kira said it wasn’t feasible given the distance from her classes.
Rick Matte, director of student services at N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, which includes the Keene School District, said all buildings in the district are ADA-compliant.
“We’re always working to make sure that all students are able to navigate the buildings through facility enhancements and upgrades,” he said. “The fire department also does regular inspections of facilities and making sure the building codes per ADA are met.”
And Gallagher said the main building recently underwent an inspection to ensure ADA adherence.
“We just went through an ADA-compliance piece looking at everything through the Cheshire Career Center last fall,” she said. “And we fixed an awful lot of things that weren’t compliant, mostly around mobility pieces.”
These include updates to the building to make it easier for students to navigate the school who require an aid, such as a walker or wheelchair.
Gallagher said she can’t comment on situations involving specific students.
But she said the need to repair this particular bathroom was due to a piping issue.
Two restrooms at Keene High were out of order for the week of Oct. 3, according to Gallagher: one for staff and another for students.
“Bathrooms get fixed pretty quickly here, and that one was actually turned around pretty quickly given everything that had happened to it,” she said of the student restroom.
According to Gallagher, a pipe connected to the two bathrooms needed to be repaired. This pipe was connected to an external system underneath the school, resulting in a delay due to how difficult it was for maintenance staff to access.
“It’s the external pipes that are the problem; they’re old pipes, and old pipes break and they have to be dug. We run the risk of old pipes all over,” she said.
Regardless, Gambill said the situation could have been handled differently.
“This is ridiculous; she shouldn’t have to miss school,” Gambill said. “I wasn’t going to send her to school if she’s going to struggle to use the bathroom. My child’s mental health is more important.”
Kira has been coordinating with Kristen Stroshine, the director of student support services at Keene High, primarily through email about any obstacles she has encountered at the school. In this instance, Kira has been trying to find out whether a second bathroom can be made available to her.
“I don’t know about you, but how would you feel if you had to fight for the right to have more than just one bathroom?” Kira said she wrote in an Oct. 5 email to Stroshine.
Stroshine responded to a request from The Sentinel for comment by email Oct. 27. “We are very proud of our programs and what we have to offer our students,” Stroshine wrote. “Our building is fully assessable [sic] to all students, adults and community.”
Stroshine did not respond to numerous attempts by The Sentinel for further comment.
Since the incident in October, Gambill and Kira also met with the administration at Keene High not only to identify ways the school can improve access for students with mobility issues but also to highlight Kira’s experiences that could also be affecting others.
However, Gambill said that meeting hasn’t yielded any results. Despite asking to see what bathrooms were identified as wheelchair-accessible in order to find a second stall Kira could use, she said Gallagher told her that due to the presence of students in the building — even if she was chaperoned by Gallagher and Stroshine and had Kira with her — she’s not allowed to see any of them during school hours.
“It was frustrating, and they provided no flexibility,” said Gambill, who is a single mother. “I had to either come in before or after school, and I have to get Kira off to school in the morning, and be home to get her when she comes home. We don’t have a vehicle, no transportation. Just no flexibility and understanding with our situation, and they say they want to work with us in fixing this.”
Gallagher said Friday afternoon she could not comment about the meeting.
Wheelchair-accessible transportation is another challenge Kira and her mom have long contended with.
A family friend organized a GoFundMe campaign on their behalf, and Gambill has applied to four different grant programs at both the state and national levels in the past two months. She hasn’t heard back from any.
“I applied to one grant about a year ago, and we were denied because they simply had too many applications,” she said. “I reapplied this year since our situation hasn’t changed, so here’s hoping.”
Despite having three generations of the family go through Keene schools, Gambill has been thinking of moving away from the area for over a year now.
“I’m just getting tired. It’s not just in Keene, it’s the entire state,” she said. “I’ve been thinking of moving somewhere down in Mass., just find somewhere with more assistance … I’m trying to give her a better life.”
