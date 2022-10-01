Keene’s Shana Stack Davis certainly has name recognition in the Monadnock Region. She fronts The Shana Stack Band and could fill a stage with the number of New England-wide music awards she has won.
She sings on the largest stages in the state — the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford being a favorite — having opened for country legends such as Reba McEntire, Luke Bryan, Sugarland, Toby Keith, and several others. She’s a headliner on outdoor bandstands and intimate club stages like the Gordon-Bissell American Legion Post 4 headquarters on Court Street in Keene.
Perhaps you saw her on national television, as an “American Idol” contestant. Maybe you’re a racing fan and heard her sing the Canadian national anthem — in French — before a NASCAR truck race at N.H. Motor Speedway in Loudon. Or sing the U.S. version at a Keene SwampBats game.
Of course, county fairs and country music go together like barbecue sauce and ribs, so that’s a natural fit. She performed at the Cheshire Fair in August, and other fairs around New England this summer.
Speaking of smoked foods, in 2017 Stack and her husband, Rick Davis, won a pulled pork contest at Alyson’s Orchard in Walpole, which prompted them to open a food truck at the corner of Wilson and Emerald streets in Keene. The media got a whiff of its popularity among the lunch and dinner crowds, and N.H. Chronicle dropped by for a feature piece on WMUR-TV. The couple ran Hot Hogs together until 2021, when the time demands prompted them to sell the trailer and equipment.
If you’ve missed Shana Stack Davis singing live or at lunch, maybe you’ve heard her on the radio. She’s the midday voice of 98.7 Wink Country in Keene. She has cut four albums, with original songs.
Through all of her endeavors — which include a full-time job in human resources at Residential Resources — it is lifelong relationships with people she loves far from the spotlight that largely defines her persona.
For years Stack Davis, 45, was the primary caretaker of her grandmother, Doris “Didi” Campbell, who had dementia and died in January. “Gram” moved in with Shana and Rick as her dementia advanced and lived with them for more than six years. It wasn’t easy, as families familiar with dementia can attest, and it required many personal sacrifices.
“It got really bad. She didn’t know me the last year,” Stack Davis says. “She knew who Shana was, but Shana was her 3-year-old granddaughter, not the person who took care of her. The adult version of Shana was not her granddaughter.”
It was Gram who often watched over Stack Davis after school and during vacations when she was a kid. Gram once teased: “I’m taking care of you now and you’re going to take care of me when I’m older.”
Stack Davis says that stayed with her as their relationship deepened.
She grew up an only child in Fitchburg, Mass., raised by her mother, Sally Collins, who now lives in Rindge. Stack Davis spent much of her time with Gram, who was a fan of Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline and country music in general. Listening to and learning to love country music really didn’t take root until after college, but Gram’s influence was unwavering in what would become Stack Davis’ musical genre.
High school in Fitchburg was filled with pop tunes, ballet, tap-dance and jazz lessons, playing drums in the marching band, and musical theater over anything country-related. She enjoyed the scripted discipline required by theater, not the individuality of being herself on a stage.
“My big thing was musical theater. That was my love. That’s when I really started singing,” she says.
Her music education continued through college, first at Mount Wachusett and then Keene State. Coming out of high school, Stack Davis had auditioned and was accepted by the renowned Emerson College theater program in Boston, but her hopes were dashed when the college deemed her grades and SATs too low to admit her. “I was definitely into more extracurriculars than schoolwork. I was a B-C student, and it wasn’t good enough,” she says.
She fell in love with Keene while in college, and it’s been her permanent home ever since. Meanwhile, country music was gaining a mainstream foothold as giants such as Garth Brooks filled large arenas and outdoor stadiums. Stack Davis was drawn to Shania Twain and, at age 23, finally attempted something she had shunned because of a bad experience early in high school: singing alone on stage.
“It kind of got my wheels turning,” Stack Davis says.
She formed her first country band, Fast Lane, and it eventually led to a collaboration with the person who would become her music soulmate. Ed Leavitt of Claremont, whose brother played drums off and on for Fast Lane, was a songwriter, vocalist and rhythm guitarist, who shared the same music vision as Stack Davis. He wrote the songs, and they both sang them; it resulted in four albums and a plethora of awards including New England Music Awards Band of the Year.
“We went from a band that people hadn’t heard of to winning all these awards,” Stack Davis says. “Ed wrote such phenomenal songs. To this day I’m still performing them, and audiences are so receptive to them. There are songs [he wrote] that haven’t even been touched. I wouldn’t be where I am without him. He always kept me focused. All the credit goes to him.”
They shared the stage for 10 years, fed off each other, balanced each other. They would chide each other like siblings alone in the living room, but in front of hundreds of people while on stage. “One day we were saying stuff, and we really got going at each other,” she says with a laugh. “I think the crowd thought it was part of the schtick but it wasn’t.”
Leavitt, 58, died in January 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
It was one of several heartbreaks in a short time frame. Gram was in late-stage dementia and headed for a nursing home in the last year of her life; she lost two beloved German shepherds (one was a senior dog she adopted); and the oncoming pandemic would devastate the live-music market. Even as normalcy slowly crept back, she didn’t feel like singing anymore, didn’t know if she ever would.
“I pretty much almost gave up. I didn’t feel the music,” she says. “It all kind of compounded.”
It was as though she needed that period of mourning. In the summer of 2021, an invitation to play in the Northlands concert series at the Cheshire Fairgrounds revitalized her spirit. She fought through the grief, even catching herself after setting up her microphone left of center on stage. She and Leavitt always shared a split center rather than one person in the middle. But she was back.
“It was like something clicked again,” Stack Davis says. “I messed up the lyrics of our own song … and I looked up to the sky and just sort of laughed and pulled it together. The audience didn’t know.”
This year she is rebuilding the band with several new musicians. It’s like starting from square one, she says, but the band has performed numerous times this summer and has more gigs on the way. She says it’s similar to the post-pandemic life everyone is trying to figure out.
“Everything’s just so different. The audiences are different, bars aren’t as packed, it’s just different,” she says.
Down the line, Stack Davis says she’d like to create her own home studio and offer singing lessons, something she once did years ago. Voiceovers and audio books are another untapped market she’d like to explore. And there’s always the possibility — although they’re much too busy now — that she and Rick could go back to smoking pork, since they didn’t give up the franchise.
“I think my husband would like to see me slow down in the next five years,” she says with a laugh. “Maybe [settle into] a lake house.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.