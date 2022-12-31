Art isn’t just a way for Alicia Berntsen to share a window into her psyche. It’s a means for expressing gratitude for community, which she does through what she calls “art drops” around Keene.
Hair is Berntsen’s main medium as a cosmetologist at Heaven Hair Gallery Salon in Keene. But from a young age, she’s also taken paints to the traditional canvas and other surfaces, raised by a family of creatives who encouraged her to be imaginative.
“I think the first mural I ever did, apparently, [was when] I was 3, and it was on my mom’s wall,” she said. “And she didn’t get mad at me, she just got me paper, which was amazing.”
Before making her art drops, Berntsen, 39, first paints a canvas when she feels the drive for an art session. She never goes into a piece with a set plan. Rather, she lets her thoughts in the moment take over.
“I don’t know what it’s going to be when I start, ... all of my stuff is emotionally fueled,” she said. “My focus for the last year and a half or so has been mainly focusing on women and healing because I’ve had a lot of healing I’ve had to do.”
Next, she seeks out a site to make the drop, with locations tending to be random as she’s walking or driving around town. Then, she leaves the art up for grabs after sharing a nondescript photo of the piece in a general area on local Facebook groups, where she urges people to go find it.
She said there’s no particular reason behind the ones she selects to be left for the taking, though sometimes she’s more intentional about which strangers get her work, leading to memorable encounters.
“I keep some paintings in my car, and if the mood strikes me, I give them to people,” Berntsen said. “I was picking up meds for my niece one time ... and I was just short $1, and the pharmacist paid for it. I went out to my car and got the money to pay her back, and then I brought a painting to her, and she was so excited.”
She said she also sells pieces online as well as occasionally at the Farm Café at The Toadstool Bookshop in Keene, and she’s set to paint a mural in a home in January. But she finds the drops most fulfilling for herself and others.
“I think it’s a really cool way of No. 1: getting my name out there,” Berntsen said. “But No. 2: getting art into the hands of people that can’t necessarily afford to have original pieces in their homes. ... I hope someday in the future, I just walk into someone’s house I’m invited to and see my art.”
Berntsen was born in Manchester and grew up in the 1980s and 1990s in her hometown of Londonderry. One of two children, she comes from a line of artisans of different mediums.
On her maternal side of the family, she said a great-aunt was well-known for her horse paintings in St. Johnsbury, Vt., while her great-grandmother quilted and crocheted. Her paternal side has an aunt who often painted realistic boys’ portraits, and her brother, Christopher, enjoys music and designs wooden gun-body components.
In 2004, Berntsen moved with her parents to Michigan after her mother, Susan, was sent to the Midwest for a job. There, Berntsen attended Adrian College and Washtenaw Community College in Ann Arbor in pursuit of a nursing degree before she realized she was more cut out for hair.
She moved on to the Brighton Institute of Cosmetology, which she said granted her opportunities to travel internationally, in turn allowing her to further explore her passion for paintings.
“Doing hair literally took me around the world,” Berntsen said. “... I was doing a hair show that brought me to London, Amsterdam, Bruges and Paris. In Amsterdam I got to go to the Vincent van Gogh Museum. ... I remember seeing his descent into madness through his paintings and just weeping at the power of that.”
Artists including van Gogh, as well as Mexican painter Frida Kahlo and Spanish artist Salvador Dalí, serve as Berntsen’s greatest inspiration, she said. Appreciating their work, some of which was created amid times of tragedy and loss, has in some part helped her through her own challenges in life.
“Painting has gotten me through my father pass[ing] a few years ago, and painting through that was unbelievably helpful,” Berntsen said. “I painted through my ... divorce, and I painted through infertility problems, so that was literally lifesaving. I am a true believer that art is therapy.”
She moved back to New England around 2015 after she and her first husband divorced, and lived in Maine, Manchester and Derry, where she started art dropping. There, however, Berntsen said people didn’t seem as interested in the idea as her work ended up thrown away or not being collected.
But then she had the opportunity to move to the Monadnock Region in 2021 to be with a partner she met through a mutual friend. She found herself delighted by the man, Joshua, whom she said became her husband within the span of three weeks. They first met on the 1st of May and married on the 22nd.
“I found myself liking him too much, so I ghosted him for three weeks, but I was thinking about him the whole time,” Berntsen said. “On May 1 ... I was like, ‘Why don’t we hang out for a minute?’ I went to his house and never left.”
She resumed her practice of art dropping in the Elm City this past November. And those closest to her, like coworker Christina Gonzalez, have taken a liking to the concept.
“Seeing the results and the response from people — it’s been awesome,” said Gonzalez, a fellow cosmetologist at Heaven Hair Gallery Salon. “I’m excited for her hearing about how people have fought over trying to get [to drops] quick to get her artwork.”
While four of Berntsen’s pieces of art were well received, she said one drew a little concern. It depicted a nude woman whom Berntsen said was “bound to her pills” at the same time Berntsen was seeking to decrease her own dependency on medication.
“She does not hold back,” Gonzalez said. “She is not afraid, and I love that she is right in your face ... [but] she wants the best for everyone.”
Berntsen said just as her art is an extension of her mental hardships, dropping it is an extension of her enthusiasm for her work.
“Art drops are so much fun for me, and I get so many people saying, ‘Thank you, this really connected with me,’ ” she said. “I just feel like if there’s more art around, people feel a lot more accepted.”
