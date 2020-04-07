With the COVID-19 pandemic ushering in new health risks, sweeping uncertainty and a governor-issued stay-at-home order, most facets of daily life have been upended.
And for Abigail Bohannon, a junior at Keene High School, that included plans to ring in a milestone birthday.
Like other students throughout New Hampshire, Abby, a Keene resident, has been completing her schoolwork from home since mid-March. She misses seeing people, said her mother, Misty Martinez-Bohannon.
Abby has an individualized educational plan, or IEP, which has required her to work closely with each of her teachers to create a remote-learning plan that works for her.
“All of them have really stepped up to give her what she needs,” Martinez-Bohannon said.
Abby was born with medical issues that include epilepsy and a mitochondrial condition that prevents her body from turning fats into energy. When she started preschool at Wheelock Elementary, she was unable to speak. According to her mother, this was mostly due to the seizure medication she was taking. By her second year of kindergarten, her speech began to improve.
“Now she won’t shut up,” her mom joked.
Abby's dad, Andrew Bohannon, is Keene's director of parks, recreation and facilities, and her mom works in the financial aid department at Keene State College. They have been isolating themselves with their daughter for 23 days because she is considered at high risk of complications from the novel coronavirus. Aside from walks around the neighborhood, the family has remained at home.
“I can’t believe that I am turning 18 and can’t go out and celebrate with my friends and family,” Martinez-Bohannon said she heard her daughter say often as the big day, April 5, approached.
After seeing a couple of videos of people doing social-distancing celebrations in the form of enthusiastic drive-bys, her mom decided to reach out to friends and family to orchestrate something similar.
Locally, other recent events have included a birthday parade for 13-year-old Hannah Daniels of Hancock — complete with balloons and kazoos— as well as various upbeat processionals that have allowed students and teachers to reconnect from the safety of people's cars.
Wanting to surprise Abby, her parents convinced her that her grandmother was going to drive over to see her face on her birthday, Sunday.
She woke up to a “Happy Birthday” singalong that members of the family’s church, Next Level Church, organized over Zoom.
Once coaxed outside, thinking she would be seeing her grandmother, Abby watched as 26 cars, filled with 51 of her family and friends, drove by her house, cheering and holding posters with birthday messages.
Everyone gathered across the street at Keene Middle School to organize the parade before making their way over to the Bohannons' home.
The family celebrated the rest of the evening with homemade mac and cheese, per Abby’s request, with a yogurt parfait for dessert.
“She’s still beaming today,” her mom said Monday as she praised everyone who helped put the "special" in Abby's special day.
“It was so hard not to hug everyone,” Abby said. “I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone once this passes.”