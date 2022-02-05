When Katie Gregory was growing up in Bennington, she told her mom she wanted to have 12 kids of her own.
That didn’t quite happen — the 37-year-old Keene resident has two daughters, Karmen, 17, and Ava, 10. But Gregory, a lifelong Monadnock Region resident, has spent her entire career in early childhood education. So, in a sense, she has hundreds of children throughout the area.
“You get to know the families, you get to watch the kids grow,” Gregory said of working in child care. “You get to see them hit their milestones. And you become part of their families. They spend as much time with us as they do with their parents, sometimes. So, we get to see everything.”
Gregory has worked for the Keene Family YMCA since 2008, and as of Jan. 19, is the organization’s child care services director. In her new role, Gregory oversees all of the Y’s child care programs, which collectively employ about 40 people and care for roughly 175 kids ranging in age from six weeks to 12 years.
Her new role has some additional administrative duties compared to her previous job as assistant director, Gregory said, but overall it’s been an easy adjustment.
“I think that, in the past, I have been able to develop a great relationship with our families and our staff,” she said. “So, I think the transition was pretty natural for me.”
Gregory’s career in child care came to her pretty naturally, too. One of five children, she said she helped look after her youngest sister, Hannah, who was born when Gregory was 15. She also started babysitting for other families in her Bennington neighborhood by the time she was 12.
“I think this is what I’ve always wanted to do,” Gregory said. “... I don’t think there was ever another career that I thought about when I was younger.”
A product of the ConVal School District, Gregory completed the early childhood education program at ConVal Regional High School, where she graduated in 2002. The course of study included classes on child development, and an internship in the on-site early childhood education center, which at the time was run by the YMCA.
Gregory’s diploma also certified her as an early childhood educator in New Hampshire, and after high school, she began her first job with the YMCA at the center where she interned.
“So I actually started teaching right away after graduation, and I took college classes one at a time through River Valley [Community College],” she said. Eventually, Gregory earned the 18 credits necessary to be certified as a lead teacher.
Gregory worked at the ConVal child care center until it closed in 2005, when she moved to another early childhood program in Greenfield. About three years later, though, her heart tugged her back to the YMCA, which she said is like a second family to her.
“It was my first thought to come back to the Y, and I’m so glad I did,” she said. “I feel like my major milestones have been here — I worked at the Y when both my daughters were born, I worked at the Y when I got married, I worked at the Y when I bought my first house.”
She started back at the Y in April 2008 as an assistant teacher in the toddler classroom in Keene. She worked her way to lead teacher, and then became the lead teacher in the infant room, a role that her friend Nicole Vasconcellos now holds.
“We’re more than co-workers,” Vasconcellos, a Winchester resident, said. “We’ve become really close friends. ... If my family needs something, she’s there. Or if her kids need something, we’re there for each other. We’ve got each other’s backs.”
At the Y, Vasconcellos says Gregory is an excellent communicator, and a good mentor to other staff members.
“She’s just very genuine, and she understands the whole dynamic of families and why it’s important to have early childhood education,” Vasconcellos said. “... A lot of people just think it’s babysitting. It’s not, it’s so much more than that. It’s growth and development.”
The work is not without its challenges, Gregory said, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. In March 2020, the public health crisis forced the Y to drastically scale back its child care offerings.
“I think the hardest part for us as a team was in the beginning of the pandemic when things were really shut down,” she said. “We got an emergency license and we were taking first responders’ and essential employees’ children, but we had to reduce our ratios, so we had so few kids around. I think that was the biggest, strange thing for us.”
And though the Y has ramped up its early childhood programs since then, the public health crisis continues to impact child care workers, and the children themselves, Gregory said.
“I think that it is hard for the kids,” she said. “Other than here, a lot of kids don’t get as much socialization. Unfortunately, they don’t get to see their families as much and do things outside of here, like play groups or things that we’ve seen other families do in the past, just because people are staying in more and staying closer to home and not doing as many things.”
Nationwide, child care staffing has also been a challenge since well before the pandemic, which only exacerbated the problem. The YMCA announced Friday that it will be closing its Maple Avenue Learning Center at the end of next week, a move driven in part by staffing shortages. Gregory will still oversee the Y’s two other child care locations, one at 200 Summit Road and the other at Jonathan Daniels preschool.
But all of these challenges, for Gregory, pale in comparison to the feeling she gets when she walks into a classroom and is greeted by smiling little faces.
“That is the best part of this job,” she said.
Outside of work, Gregory said she spends most of her time with her family. She and her husband, James, moved their family to Keene in 2017. She still talks almost every day with her siblings, Jeoffry Whitney and Samantha Whitney, both of Hillsboro, Heather Kennett of Washington and Hannah Renzello of Unity.
She’s also close to her mother, Debra Whitney of Swanzey, father and stepmother Gary and Kim Whitney of Hillsboro, and mother-in-law, Nancy Wheeler of Swanzey.
“Family is the most important to us,” she said.
And for Gregory, that definition of family also includes her many kids at the Y.
“I love Keene. I definitely would love to stay here,” she said. “I truly love working for the Y, so this is where I see myself.”