NORTH SWANZEY — The Cheshire Fair kicks off its 81st year today, featuring a full lineup of festivities through Sunday night. Here’s what’s on tap today and Friday:
Thursday
8 a.m., gates open; national anthem
9 a.m., Matt Maserve (Cheshire Tavern stage); 4-H goat show (Cheshire Barn)
10 a.m., Horsing Around Show (midway); Norman Smith (Pine Grove stage); oxen show, class 1 through 10 (arena); butterfly tent opens; 4-H beef show (cattle ring)
10:30 a.m., 4-H small animal show (Monadnock Barn)
11 a.m., Fun with Princess Belle (community stage)
11:30 a.m., CW trials bicycle stunt show (midway)
Noon, cupcake-eating contest (community stage)
1 p.m., midway opens; pedal power pull (community stage)
1:30 p.m., Becca Santacroce (Pine Grove stage)
2 p.m., Horsing Around Show (midway)
2:30 p.m., Pirate Man Dan (community stage)
3 p.m., 4-H dairy show (cattle ring); farm tractor pull (grandstands); CW trials bicycle stunt show (midway); oxen pull, 1,400-1,600 pounds (arena)
3:30 p.m., Norman Smith (Cheshire Tavern stage)
4 p.m., Little Miss Cheshire Fair (community stage)
4:15 p.m., Summer Lily Brown (Pine Grove stage)
5 p.m., oxen pull, 2,000 pounds (arena); Black Diamond Band (Pine Grove stage)
5:30 p.m., Pirate Man Dan (community stage)
6 p.m., dairy pee-wee showmanship cattle (cattle ring); Horsing Around Show (midway)
7 p.m., CW trials bicycle stunt show (midway); oxen pull, 2,400 pounds (arena)
7:30 p.m., farm tractor pull/hot farm tractor pull (grandstands); The Ticket (Cheshire Tavern stage)
9:30 p.m., fireworks
10 p.m., midway closes
Friday
8 a.m., gates open; national anthem; pony-mule pulls (arena)
9 a.m., pee-wee dairy showmanship (cattle ring); Matt Maserve (Cheshire Tavern stage)
9:30 a.m., Oak & Ivy (Pine Grove stage)
10 a.m., 4-H sheep showmanship (Monadnock Barn); butterfly tent opens, Horsing Around Show (midway)
11 a.m., Off the Wall Comedy and Juggling (community stage)
Noon, midway opens; lawn and garden tractor pulls (The Pines); CW bicycle stunt show (midway); Granite Goat Showdown (Cheshire Barn)
12:30 p.m., 4-H sheep breed show (Monadnock Barn)
1 p.m., The Chicken House Ramblers (Pine Grove stage)
2 p.m., horse show (horse show ring); Horsing Around Show (midway); draft horse pull, 3,100 pounds (arena)
3 p.m., CW trials bicycle stunt show (midway)
3:30 p.m., Jack Bowes (Cheshire Tavern stage)
4 p.m., 4-H sheep lead line (Monadnock Barn); Off the Wall Comedy and Juggling (community stage)
5:30 p.m., Chris Bonoli & Blues Monsters (Pine Grove stage)
6 p.m. Horsing Around Show (midway); horse show (horse show ring)
6:30 p.m., draft horse pull, 3,300 pounds (arena)
7 p.m., CW trials bicycle stunt show (midway)
7:30 p.m., April Cushman (Cheshire Tavern stage); Pond Hill Professional Rodeo (grandstands)
8:30 p.m. AudioBody Electronic Circus (community stage)
10 p.m., midway closes
The fair takes place at the Cheshire Fairgrounds on the corner of Route 12 and Safford Drive in North Swanzey. General admission is $10; military servicemen and servicewomen (with ID) get in free, as do children 4 and under. Admission is also free for kids 5-11 today, and for seniors Sunday. Regular admission for seniors today through Saturday is $5. More information is available at cheshirefair.org.