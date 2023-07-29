The way Gary Gargan sees it, the game of squash is like “chess on legs.”
With some similarities and notable differences from racquetball, squash is a high-speed, aerobically intensive sport that is as much mental as it is physical, says Gargan of Harrisville, an accomplished player and coach.
He talked about his love for the sport Wednesday after giving a squash lesson at ASC&DC Squash Club at 80 Martin St. in Keene.
Gargan is head pro at another club, SquashWest in the Concord, Mass., area. He also is an assistant coach for the squash team at Tufts University in Medford, Mass.
“It is similar to racquetball in that you’re in a room and you take turns hitting the ball against the front wall,” Gargan said. “The big difference is that as you get better at racquetball, the rallies get shorter, and as you get better at squash, the rallies get longer and longer.”
Racquetballs are larger and bouncier than squash balls. The squash racket is longer, and the stringed surface narrower than the one used in racquetball.
“The difference is that a squash ball doesn’t bounce much, so you really have to run and get it, versus racquetball is more about calculating the trajectory to get to the ball at the right time,” he said.
Gargan, 41, was born on a large tea-growing farm in Zimbabwe. His mother, Claire, worked as a teacher, and his father, Phil, the farm’s manager, taught his son to play squash.
“I grew up in a very rural spot and it was kind of an idyllic childhood — barefoot in Africa,” the younger Gargan said.
He attended a boarding high school that had a strong squash team with nationally recognized players. On the weekends, instead of going home, he would go to Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, stay with friends and play in tournaments.
He got a degree in sports conditioning and coaching from the University of the West of England and met his future wife, Julie, an artist and equestrian.
The couple moved from Zimbabwe to the Monadnock Region in 2007 after she got a job in Peterborough in Phil and Jennifer Dubois’ Morgan horse operation.
Gary Gargan went to work for Eastern Mountain Sports in that town, where he did photography and copywriting.
Friends he made through squash recruited him into coaching and instructing.
“I couldn’t believe people were paying good money for lessons,” he said. “That became my full-time thing.
“I love teaching and instructing groups of people. So the fact that I get to play squash, which I love doing, and teach at the same time, it is the perfect fit for me.”
Some of his students use the sport as a way to gain admission to a top-tier university with a squash program.
“I will coach a kid to be good enough to get into college, but I also want to coach a kid to be a good sport and the whole rounded picture of being a good citizen and being a good member of the squash community,” Gargan said.
He also has older students, including Vaughan Hennum, 75, president of the ASC&DC Squash Club.
Hennum said Gargan has been very patient with him.
“He’s not a screamer or a yeller; he’s got a great sense of humor,” said Hennum, of Keene. “He kind of gives you improvements that are within your scope of achieving.”
Gargan may focus on one area a student can improve rather than bombard the player with 30 suggestions, said Hennum, a long-time squash player who is relearning the game as a lefty because of a serious injury to his right shoulder.
Meanwhile, Gargan continues to compete in the sport.
He won the divisions for players 35 and older and for players 40 and older in the Massachusetts Squash Association’s annual tournament last year, and was runner-up this year in the 40-plus division.
Gary and Julie Gargan have a son, Tristan, 14, and two daughters, Sabi, 11, and Lexi, 7.
His parents, Phil and Claire Gargan, also moved from Africa and settled in Harrisville. Their daughter, Michele Fulton, a teacher, still lives in Zimbabwe.
Phil Gargan said he was also quite a good squash player in his day.
“I’m an old bugger now, I’m 65, but I used to play a lot of squash at quite a high level,” he said.
“I played tennis, golf and basketball, but I played squash competitively and did represent our province, and I looked after the Zimbabwe team as a coach and manager.”
He finds it a very convenient sport.
“You can play it in all weather, you just need one other person. You can play it anytime and in Zimbabwe where we lived there were many, many squash courts around,” he said.
Gary Gargan said he misses some aspects of Africa, including its natural beauty.
His father was a guide on the Zambezi River, an area rich in wildlife.
“When you go down the Zambezi River it really is wild Africa,” Gary Gargan said. “You’re sleeping on an island. There could be hippos, elephants and crocs, and you literally have to have your wits about you and know what’s a smart thing to do and what’s not a smart thing to do.”
They never had any serious incidents, but they did have some harrowing moments.
“We have been charged by elephants and hippos and had encounters with lions and crocodiles and all sorts of things,” he said. “It’s Africa. It’s wild. It’s fun.”
Gargan said he likes New Hampshire and notes that the local people have been very welcoming. The transition was not difficult, he said, but the winters were something he was not accustomed to.
“There’s no snow in Zimbabwe, none in the record,” he said. “It was fun learning all the winter sports — ice skating, skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing. I really enjoy the seasons. Africa is hot for half of the year and then not as hot for half of the year.”
