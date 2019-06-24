GILSUM — Buoyed by its best weather in years, hundreds gathered to trade stones and buy minerals this weekend at the 55th annual Gilsum Rock Swap.
In front of a tent for Merrimack-based Rough Stone LLC, a small crowd gathered to watch two men split geodes — round rocks whose unassuming exteriors belie the crystal-lined cavities inside.
After someone picked out their geode, Donald Divers wedged it beneath a blade at the bottom of a mechanical contraption not unlike a guillotine. He then held it in place while Chris Fiske pushed a crank to apply just enough pressure to crack the stone.
Holding it up in the sunlight, Divers let the rock’s dirty, rough exterior fall into two pieces in his cupped hands and reveal a glittering cavern inside, to a chorus of “oohs” and “ahhs” every time.
Alex Porada, the owner of Rough Stone, said he’s been interested in rocks as a hobby for about a decade and turned it into a business three years ago. He sets up at the Capital Mineral Club’s annual show in Concord, but this was his first year showing in Gilsum.
“This one has a lot of history,” he said of the rock swap.
Porada said he had recently gotten an old mineral collection in old boxes from Gilsum Rock Swaps of decades past and decided it would be nice to bring them back home.
Also noting the people he’s befriended at shows like this one, Porada said he met a couple of dealers from New York this weekend who grew up near the Herkimer diamond mines.
“It’s fun coming to these places and learning from generations before us who pulled the rocks out of the ground,” he said.
Sunday was also Tyler Mason’s first trip to the Gilsum event. When a friend in Keene told him about the rock swap, he traveled from Charlestown, R.I., with his sons, Tanner and Owen, to camp in Spofford for the weekend and check it out.
“The boys love [it]. They’re really getting into it,” he said. “… I’m gonna have a hard time getting them to go.”
Eight years ago, the family returned to Rhode Island after a stint in Walpole. Mason said they go camping regularly, so this event checks all of their boxes.
“Now that I know what it is, we’re coming back for sure,” he said.
Dealers Linda and Don Kauffman have watched much of the rock swap’s history. This marks the Reading, Pa., couple’s 20th year swapping in Gilsum.
Linda remembers when mineral mining was more prolific, she said, and when the town’s rock swap was sectioned off to separate the dealers on one end of the thoroughfare from the swappers. She reminisced about a time when one could swap for minerals fresh from the ground.
Now the event consists mostly of selling, with a few opportunities to trade between dealers or for children to swap tiny stones.
But the Kauffmans still agree that the Gilsum show is their favorite. They attend three others each year, all within their home state. Don said they drive seven hours to Gilsum because of the fresh air and the company.
“People are generally friendly and excited about minerals, even if they don’t know anything about them,” he said. “… I just like talking to people; that’s part of it.
“Especially the kids: You gotta get the kids excited, otherwise the hobby dies out, if you don’t have the young children to pick it up.”