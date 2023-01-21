This year, Rick Brackett is opening a new chapter in a life spent supporting and enjoying the natural environment.
After 14 years with the Monadnock Conservancy in Keene, he moved on this month to become a natural resource specialist and ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Brackett, 37, joined a team that manages Tully Lake and Birch Hill Dam in Royalston, Mass., about 10 miles south of the home he shares in Fitzwilliam with his wife, Becky Bullock, an insurance agent.
In his new role, he will be involved in environmental stewardship, recreation and flood risk management.
His responsibilities will include computer mapping and improving trails and habitat — some of the same skills he practiced with the Monadnock Conservancy, which has permanently conserved 23,000 acres of land throughout southwestern New Hampshire since the organization’s inception in 1989.
Brackett, who holds a master’s degree in resource management and conservation, is just as at home working with geographic mapping programs on his computer as he is cutting a trail through rough land.
He has liked being outside since he was a boy.
Brackett went to high school in Westminster, Mass., where his mother, Lisa, a massage therapist, lives and spent summers and weekends in Fitzwilliam with his father, Bruce, an electrical lineman.
“My father and I hunted and fished all growing up,” he said. “I did tree work with my maternal grandfather [Charles Smith]. I was always working outdoors and just preferred being outside more than being in the office.
“Through all of that I just had an affinity in connection to the land and landscape and wanted to work to protect what I could.”
His fondness for the environment grew into a desire to preserve it for future generations and a realization of opportunities to restore some of what has been lost.
At the Monadnock Conservancy, he helped design and launch a research project on forest regeneration and reintroduction of blight-resistant American chestnut trees at the organization’s Maynard Forest in Gilsum.
“We’re trying to test their genetics to see, not just if they are blight resistant or not but how competitive they would be in a natural forest restoration project,” Brackett said. “So far we’ve had pretty good survival.”
Chestnut trees, some reaching more than 100 feet tall, once dominated portions of the Eastern forests, providing millions of pounds of nuts as well as high-quality wood before the species was decimated by a blight from Asia starting in the early 1900s.
The project in the Maynard Forest began in 2014. Some of the trees are now about 20-feet-tall and could begin flowering and producing nuts in the next year or two.
Brackett finds it appealing to work toward restoring an aspect of the natural environment.
“It’s kind of a restoration lens of ‘We messed things up back in the day; how can we try to repair this hole that we’ve created?’ ” Brackett said. “And then there’s some of us who like tinkering in the woods and seeing what happens. There’s some of it that is altruistic, trying to right a wrong, and there’s some of it that’s curiosity.”
Even in his free time, Brackett finds himself outside, hunting with his Pudelpointer dogs or fishing. He goes to Boston occasionally to watch an athletic event, but prefers more rural areas, so it was natural for him to attend Keene State College and then Antioch University New England.
He began interning for the Monadnock Conservancy in 2008 while still at Antioch pursuing his master’s degree. He was eventually hired as a full-time staff member and grew to become the organization’s land manager.
Ryan Owens, executive director of the conservancy, said Brackett has an excellent ability to explain the environment to others.
“Whenever he would be leading hikes or workshops out in the woods he was one of the most engaging educational speakers I’ve ever run into and his understated love for the outdoors would spread to other people invariably,” Owens said.
Brackett has been able to bridge the gap that sometimes exists between conservationists and hunters, Owens noted.
“Rick recognized that even if the hunters may be taking game and the hikers may be afraid of the hunters, everyone is out there because of a love of the land and a love of nature, and we have far more in common than we have differences,” Owens said.
These diplomacy skills were on display when a rock-climbing group used some of the conservancy’s land as part of a program in the Elizabeth Burns McIntire Forest in Marlow.
Some members of the group had less experience than climbers who normally use the area. Conflicts arose.
“There were some disputes that needed to be managed in the course of getting this program launched and Rick ended up being in the center of it and did a really beautiful job of advocating for the program going forward while still doing as best as possible to hear and honor the concerns and traditions of the older guard,” Owens said.
In the larger sense, Brackett said that whatever group he is working with, he keeps in mind the importance of preservation and of letting others experience the same connection he feels with the natural world.
“I lived an outdoor lifestyle when I was young, and I developed that connection,” he said. “If the landscape changes drastically, future generations may not have that same connection and the landscape may not have the same influence on them.”
