“Citizens’ rights to vote may be the most fundamental aspect of our democracy, but there is a growing effort to limit it,” Lann wrote. “Increasing voter suppression and restrictive voting laws is an issue that must be addressed, as it has grown from a gradual build to a rush of constant new legislation that could do permanent damage if ignored.”
Lann also argued that “voter suppression is one of the United States’ biggest threats to democracy,” and suggested potential solutions including enacting laws to establish automatic voter registration, restoring voting rights for former prisoners and making Election Day a holiday.
According to Sanders’s office, the essay contest “gives Vermont high school students an opportunity to take on a major issue facing the country and propose what they would do to solve it.” Sanders entered the winning essays into the Congressional Record, the official archive of the U.S. Congress.
Lann came in first out of 409 students from 38 Vermont high schools who submitted essays in the 12th annual contest, according to a news release from Sanders’ office. A panel of six Vermont teachers volunteered as judges, selecting seven finalists and three winners.
Those 10 students — including Brattleboro Union sophomore Isabelle Tupper, one of the finalists — attended a roundtable discussion with Sanders on Saturday in the Senate Chamber of the Vermont State House in Montpelier. Tupper wrote of the necessity to address mental health issues for Black Americans.
Last year, William Taggard, then a junior at Brattleboro Union, won first place in the contest with his essay about reforming the Electoral College. Alexander Shriver, a Brattleboro senior, was one of eight contest finalists in 2021.