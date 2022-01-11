Although Cheshire Medical Center has seen a slight dip in COVID-19 inpatients as of Tuesday, the Keene hospital has broken its own record for the second straight week for the highest proportion of positive tests to date.
The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health affiliate reported a positivity rate of 27.6 percent during the week ending Jan. 6, compared to the week before when it was 23.5 percent, according to the latest data available from the hospital.
These rates are extremely high. Before the current COVID-19 surge, which began right after Thanksgiving, the hospital’s highest test positivity rate had been in September, at 11.3 percent.
Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious disease physician at the hospital, added that Cheshire Medical's rate will likely continue to climb, as cases related to holiday gatherings are expected to continue to come in within the next week.
"I don't think we would hit the peak and trend down as of yet," he said.
However, Cheshire Medical has been given a bit of relief with a lower count of COVID-19 inpatients than in recent weeks.
As of Tuesday afternoon, President and CEO Dr. Don Caruso said Cheshire Medical had 22 COVID-19 inpatients, down from the hospital's all-time-high of 29 at the end of last week, but that number is still difficult for the hospital to manage.
Six of those inpatients Tuesday are in the ICU — half of last week's total — with five of them on ventilators.
Cheshire Medical also no longer has an influx of recovering COVID-19 patients, those who are no longer infectious but still require hospitalization to recover from the virus. The hospital had an additional 16 patients who fell under that category last week, but as of Tuesday only had two.
These patients further strain Cheshire Medical Center's resources, an experience common to hospitals across the state. Data as of Tuesday from the N.H. Hospital Association show that in addition to at least 415 infectious COVID-19 patients, Granite State hospitals were treating another 126 patients recovering from the virus.
Even so, Cheshire Medical — like hospitals statewide — remains at capacity with its current staffing levels.
"I think it does have some level of impact," Caruso said of the lower patient numbers' effect on staff, "but they're still very busy."
Cheshire Medical continues to urge people to practice COVID-19 safety measures, such as wearing a mask in public, staying home when sick and washing hands frequently, especially as New Hampshire continues to see high case numbers.
Those who haven’t done so are also encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot, as it’s the best way to protect yourself and others from the viral disease, according to health experts.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, visit vaccines.nh.gov or call 2-1-1.