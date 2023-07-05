The Keene Fire Department extracted 300 gallons of water from the Robin Hood Park Pond on Wednesday morning after a mechanical failure with a fire truck resulted in fire-suppressant foam getting into the water, Fire Chief Donald Farquhar said.
The incident happened when a fire crew was conducting fire-truck pump training at the pond around 10:30 a.m.
This involves drawing water from the pond and shooting it back out from the truck with a hose, according to Farquhar. The pump system and the foam tank are separate, but a leak in the foam container allowed it to seep into the pump, he explained.
"When the water was going back into the pond they noticed some bubbles in the water and shut it off," he said.
According to Farquhar, the fire-suppressant foam is biodegradable and not toxic to humans or animals. "It's like dish soap," he said.
Within three hours, Farquhar said the crew was able to remove the foam from the pond using a vacuum and sealed it in a container. A sample of the foam has been sent to the N.H. Department of Environmental Services as a precautionary measure and the city is asking the public not to fish from the pond for the next 24 hours. The park remains open for other uses.
Farquhar said the amount of water removed from the pond is "imperceptible," and that the water will remain in a tank until test results come back. The water will then likely go into the city sewer system.
