SURRY — Surry Mountain Lake's recreation area is temporarily closed due to flooding from this week’s rain.
The lake's depth was 21 feet, compared to 15 feet under normal conditions during the recreation season, Michael Servant, a park ranger, said Wednesday afternoon.
The beach and part of the parking lot are under water, Servant said. However, he said the water should return to normal levels soon.
Servant said he and the other rangers are hopeful the lake will be open for the weekend and for the Fourth of July.
Otter Brook Lake remains open and was at 26 feet Wednesday afternoon. The water level is typically at 20 feet, and would have to go up to 28 feet for that recreation area to close, Servant added.
Both lakes are managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“This is pretty routine flooding for us,” he said. “The recreation areas are upstream of the dam and nothing is really happening that’s out of the ordinary.”
Flooding from upstream due to rainfall can bring higher levels of E. coli, according to Servant, who said it's not very dangerous, but it isn't recommended for people to be in it if the bacteria levels are high. The rangers check these levels in the waters weekly and expect to do a test and have results on Friday.
Servant added he doesn’t recommend people going in while water levels are so high because they might not be able to see what is under the surface where they are stepping.
Updates on the reopening and park conditions can be found on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Otter Brook Lake & Surry Mountain Lake Facebook page or a park ranger can be reached at 603-352-4130.
