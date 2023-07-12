While guiding a camper to safety at Swanzey's Pilgrim Pines during the storm Sunday afternoon, counselor Kiersten Sundell believes, the umbrella she was holding was struck by lightning. The 19-year-old Connecticut resident said she felt the electricity and fell to the ground, temporarily losing feeling in the right side of her body.
Roughly 30 minutes later, the ambulance she was in buckled on Dunn Hill Road under the torrential downpour.
So Sundell said she had to get into a truck with Bill Gould, Swanzey's fire chief, who happened to be nearby. Gould took her to the town hall where another Cheshire EMS ambulance picked her up and brought her to the hospital.
At Cheshire Medical, Sundell said she received EKGs and consulted with cardiologists. In the medical report from her visit, the nurse speculated that this was not a direct lightning strike, but a near miss "having been in the vicinity of electrical current."
Sundell was discharged the next morning.
"I literally thought I was going to die," she said of the experience, "and so I was just kind of screaming in that crazed sense."
Michael Spain, chief of Cheshire EMS, confirmed that the ambulance service responded to a call about a lightning strike Sunday and the attending ambulance got stuck when the road gave away on Dunn Hill Road due to flooding underneath it.
“At no time was patient care compromised and, from my understanding, the patient was delivered without incident after the ambulance was derailed,” he said.
Storms brought 4.5 inches of rain down on West Swanzey between Sunday and Monday, according to Derek Schroeter, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. The rainfall resulted in flooding in many area communities, and required drivers to detour around water-logged and eroded roadways.
Among the places to see damage was Pilgrim Pines Camp and Retreat Center, where Sundell was working.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Executive Director Jim Condap was unsure whether the camp would be able to reopen this summer.
Condap, of Swanzey, has been with Pilgrim Pines for 17 years and has been the executive director since 2018. Established in 1957, Pilgrim Pines is a faith-based camp on West Shore Road that consists of a children’s summer camp called Camp Squanto, a family camp called Mayflower Family Camp, and campgrounds where people can bring their own tents and RVs.
Pilgrim Pines was headed into its second week of family camp and third week of youth camp of the season when the storm started Sunday.
The camp's beach on Swanzey Lake usually has about 40 feet of shore before it meets the water, according to Condap, but as of Tuesday afternoon, this was still just 4 or 5 feet.
After an assessment Tuesday, Condap said that in addition to the flooded beach, the damage consists of standing water, washed out roads, a flooded basement, a boathouse turned on its side and the loss of 20 kayaks and canoes.
In the camp's history, it has never seen this level of damage, nor has it ever had to shut down due to weather like this, according to Condap.
More than 200 youth campers who showed up on Sunday for their week-long experience were sent home. Some were able to make it out in time, Condap said, but around 100 campers and their families were stuck due to roads washing out.
When the storm began around 3 p.m. Sunday, he said he and his staff immediately started making plans to protect campers and provide overnight shelter in the dining hall, as well as meals and water.
“It was kind of a fallout shelter,” he said. “It was really rough, but our staff was amazing, and I serve here with an incredible team.”
Emergency responders came and led drivers out of the camp to evacuate around 9 p.m. Sunday, he said. Some campers still had to wait until Monday to safely leave.
The uphill road from the main camp, with all of the administration buildings, to the campground completely washed out, according to Condap, who said staff helped those campers come down safely and carried some seniors who were unable to make the trek down on their own.
“It was really something; [Monday] was a very emotional day and today has been a hard day,” Condap said Tuesday. “I just want to care for people, and I feel confident that we made the right decisions.”
Overall, “thousands” of people, between staff, campers, families and campground visitors, are being affected by the storm's damage to Pilgrim Pines, Condap said.
While he assesses the damage with a full-time staff of 12, 30 part-time staff and 63 full-time staff members were sent home. He said he’s still working through the logistics but expects to pay these workers through the time they would have normally been at the camp for the summer.
Condap said he also expects that the camp will reimburse all families and campers who were affected due to the camp's closure.
In the meantime, he said, the town of Swanzey has been extremely helpful.
Once the roads became washed out, the camp staff stayed in contact with Swanzey town management about which routes were still accessible, according to Condap. He said the town has also provided water removal, road help, counseling on dealing with damage and emergency services.
The camp is a nonprofit and relies on donations, he said. Donations to provide storm damage relief can be made on the Pilgrim Pines website.
Two weeks ago, while being interviewed by The Sentinel for a story about area camps, Condap described Pilgrim Pines as a place that makes a positive difference in people's lives.
"We really focus on relationships here in a world that has just become so polarized and divisive," he said. "There's a sense of unity here where we just kind of take care of people and care for them really well."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.