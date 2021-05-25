Students and staff were evacuated from Keene High School Tuesday morning after a water line burst, flooding a main electrical room in the school's basement, according to N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 Superintendent Robert Malay. Students were dismissed for the rest of the day.
Students and teachers were asked to access virtual classrooms Tuesday afternoon, and all afterschool activities were canceled. Meanwhile, officials evaluated the electrical system to determine, by this evening, whether in-person classes can resume Wednesday, according to a news release from Malay's office.
The fire alarm was sounded by maintenance staff Tuesday, Keene Fire Chief Mark Howard said in a text message, and firefighters were called to the high school on Arch Street just after 9 a.m., according to Southwestern N.H. Fire District Mutual Aid.
Keene Public Works and Keene School District officials were also called to the campus to assess the situation. All water and most of the power supply to the building had to be cut off for safety reasons and to allow for further investigation, Howard said, adding that people were evacuated as a precaution.
Students and staff were not in any immediate danger, according to Malay, but with no water and little power at the school, students were sent home.
The air quality in the building was measured before students and staff were allowed to re-enter and retrieve their belongings. Students had a shortened lunch period before being released at 12:20 p.m., the news release states.
The cause of the incident had yet to be determined, but all the water has been pumped from the building.
Keene High Principal Cindy Gallagher lauded students and staff for their swift response. Keene High will continue to provide updates, she said in the release.
“While this is yet another disruption to the school year, I am confident that we will continue to march forward and will be communicating what things will look like as soon as we have those details.”
This article has been updated to include additional information from N.H. School Administrative Unit 29.