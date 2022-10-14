The National Weather Service issued a flood watch Friday for Cheshire County and the surrounding region, according to the agency’s website.
Parts of southern New Hampshire could see between one and three inches of rain which could result in flooding of rivers, creeks and streams, the flood watch — which remains in effect through Saturday morning — states.
The N.H. Department of Safety said in a news release Thursday that the flood watch means flooding is possible and everyone in the area should take action and be prepared to seek higher ground.
“As the busy fall tourism and leaf peeping season continues, residents and visitors need to pay attention to local weather forecasts,” Robert Buxton, the director of the department’s division of homeland security and emergency management, said in the release. “If flooding occurs, know what to do to keep you and your family safe. At your home, clear leaves and other debris from gutters and drains. If you are visiting an unfamiliar area, make sure you know where there is high ground. Most flood deaths happen in vehicles so you should never drive through flooded roadways.”
The department said residents and visitors should look for updates from the National Weather Service, seek higher ground immediately if flooding occurs and avoid floodwaters as they may be contaminated by oil, gasoline or raw sewage.
