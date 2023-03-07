Budget proposal: $1,551,727, up about 8.7 percent, or $134,928, from the $1,416,799 budget voters approved last year. Primary budget drivers include general inflation and Acworth’s project to repair roads damaged by 2021 flooding, according to Select Board Chairman Jim Jennison.
Other articles include: Whether to raise and appropriate $750,000 to repair roads damaged during the July 2021 flash flooding and to authorize town officials to issue and negotiate bonds to fund costs of the project. This article will require a three-fifths ballot vote to pass. The select board recommends the article with two members in favor and one abstaining. The budget committee recommends the article 5-1.
To see if residents will vote to raise $20,000 for the Highway Equipment Capital Reserve Fund, $10,000 for the Fire Truck Capital Reserve Fund and $8,000 for the revaluation capital reserve fund.
Voters will also be asked to weigh in on an article that seeks to push back the start of town polling hours by one hour, to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., for all town and state elections.
Zoning amendments: At the polls, voters will also consider a pair of zoning amendments, one of which would prohibit flashing and internally lit electric signs, and require a permit for others, excluding for sale notices, historical markers and temporary signage.
The other amendment would permit tiny houses and yurts suitable to year-round living in the town to boost opportunities for affordable housing.
Not on the warrant: Voters will not see a proposal to reclassify 11 roads from class V to class VI as part of an effort to repurpose town road maintenance funds. The proposal drew pushback from residents at a public meeting in late January. Jennison said discussions on that plan have been pushed back, and won’t come before the town meeting before next year.
Contested race: Jim Jennison (incumbent) and Frank Emig are competing for a three-year term on the select board.
Elections: Tuesday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at town hall.
Town meeting: Tuesday, March 14, at 7 p.m. at town hall.
