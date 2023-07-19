SWANZEY — Squanto, the youth camp of Pilgrim Pines, a faith-based camp and retreat center on West Shore Road, will reopen this Sunday after closing last week due to storm damage. The other campgrounds and the family camping area will remain temporarily closed, while repairs and cleanups are being completed.
Pilgrim Pines suffered significant damage in the 4.5 inches of rain that came down on West Swanzey between Sunday and Monday. The torrential downpour resulted in flooding, causing damage to roads and buildings, Jim Condap, director of the camp, told The Sentinel last week.
“We are just looking forward to welcoming kids back, to care for them well and to let them be kids to run, learn to grow and to enjoy the beauty of our camp,” Condap said.
After a week of safety inspections Condap said Wednesday afternoon that the youth camp area took “minimal” damage and is safe to reopen on July 23 for the remainder of the summer season.
He’s expecting a little over 100 campers to arrive on Sunday, who will stay at Camp Squanto for two weeks.
Pilgrim Pines hasn’t taken any more damage in the weather that has occurred since that storm last week, he added.
More than 200 youth campers who had shown up on July 9 for their week-long experience were safely evacuated and sent home, along with other families and campers who were there. Most of the people who were sent home are being refunded, and others are being slid into different camp slots for later in the season.
Condap, of Swanzey, has been with Pilgrim Pines for 17 years and has been the executive director since 2018.
Established in 1957, Pilgrim Pines consists of a children’s summer camp called Camp Squanto, a family camp called Mayflower Family Camp and campgrounds where people can bring their own tents and RVs.
All 30 members of the youth camp staff who were sent home during the closure have returned, he said.
“Honestly this is a time to show a lot of gratitude for the staff, community members and volunteers, who have been just tremendous,” Condap said. “I’m super grateful and so proud of our staff for the way they’ve rallied to get things moving.”
What’s next for the rest of the camp areas will be continued steps to rebuild and restore, Condap said.
Condap said he and his staff are still assessing the full extent of the damage for these areas, but most of the destruction was done to “infrastructure and electrical.”
At this point, he’s not sure how much the total cost of needed repairs will be or how much insurance will cover.
The camp’s beach on Swanzey Lake still hasn’t receded, which usually has about 40 feet of shore before it meets the water. However, the town of Swanzey has declared the water safe for use again, he said.
A silver lining, he said, is that “several” of the kayaks and canoes that went missing during the flooding, which also caused the camp's boathouse to turn onto its side, have been recovered.
Another break in the clouds has been the community coming together to help in the cleanup process, he said.
“We try to be a good neighbor here in our town and the greater Keene area, and people are doing the same,” Condap said. “They’ve been very, very kind and we appreciate them.”
The camp is a nonprofit and relies on donations, he said. Donations to provide storm damage relief can be made on the Pilgrim Pines website, pilgrimpines.org.
“More donations and time will be needed, because this will not be an overnight fix,” Condap said.
Between recovery assistance offered by his staff and his faith, Condap feels very hopeful for the future. There are better days ahead for his camp, he said.
“This place and its people mean the world to me,” Condap said. “I really believe what we do here matters, and it’s really important that we restore and improve. I hope this place continues to be a light in our community going forward.”
