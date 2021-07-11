The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, issued a flood advisory this morning for Cheshire, Hillsborough and southwestern Sullivan County, as well as southwestern Merrimack County. Heavy rainfall was expected to cause minor flooding in Keene, Jaffrey and surrounding communities.
As of early this morning, rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 1½ inches per hour. The National Weather Service cautioned motorists to avoid driving through deep puddles, noting that most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Southern New Hampshire continues to remain under a flash-flood watch through this evening. The National Weather Service issued the flash-flood advisory Sunday.
Heavy rainfall and possibly thunderstorms are expected, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast, with 1 to 3 inches of rain likely.
“Rapid rises on smaller, normally fast-responding creeks and streams are likely,” the National Weather Service said Sunday, “with some possibly overflowing their banks.”
Roads and low-lying areas could also experience localized flash flooding, forecasters say.
The National Weather Service urges residents to monitor forecasts and prepare to take action in the event the flood watch is upgraded to a warning.