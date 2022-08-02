SWANZEY — Upon opening the van door, Monadnock Humane Society Shelter Manager Ashley Okola leaned down to the batch of cat carriers and asked: "How was your flight?"
There were some meows in response, as the fresh arrivals embarked on the next step in their journey to new homes.
Through its participation in NBCUniversal Local's annual Clear the Shelters campaign, the Monadnock Humane Society welcomed more than a dozen new furry friends to the shelter on West Swanzey Road Tuesday afternoon.
The cats, skittish from hours of travel, arrived around 3 p.m. and were welcomed by an excited group of shelter staff and volunteers.
A clowder of approximately 150 cats had been airlifted earlier that day from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to the New Bedford Regional Airport in Massachusetts to kick off the 2022 campaign, according to a news release from the Monadnock Humane Society.
Representatives from the Swanzey organization and a few Massachusetts shelters met the cats on the tarmac.
Emily Kerylow, the humane society's director of operations, noted a high energy as the flight arrived. She said representatives from the various receiving shelters worked together to unload the cats and place them in the correct vans.
"Everybody's helping each other out," Kerylow said. "It's just a lot of teamwork and a lot of camaraderie."
Seventeen of the cats then made the roughly 2½-hour drive to Swanzey, where they will be added to the cats already available for adoption.
The new group of cats, ranging in age from 10 weeks to four years, should be available for adoption within the next week after they have had necessary evaluations and medical examinations, Kerylow said.
She added that the organization hopes to get a few listed for adoption as soon as this weekend. Information about animals up for adoption can be found on the humane society's website.
Due to staffing shortages, the humane society was able to bring in only a limited number of cats from Tuesday's kickoff flight, according to Kerylow. However, she said the organization is "happy to at least play a small role" in giving the felines new homes.
Underway throughout August, Clear the Shelters aims to promote pet adoption in partnership with shelters and rescues throughout the country — focusing on vulnerable animals, including large dogs, asymptomatic heartworm-positive dogs and homeless cats. The campaign has helped more than 700,000 pets find homes since its start in 2015, according to its website.
Clear the Shelters is hosted annually by NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal.
This year, NBCUniversal Local and Telemundo are teaming up with Greater Good Charities and Hill's Pet Nutrition to carry out the campaign.
The flights are part of the Greater Good Charities' Good Flights program, which is dedicated to helping ease overcrowding problems at Southern pet rescues. More than 2,000 pets were transported to shelters across the country as a result of the program last year, according to Greater Good Charities' website.
Southern pet rescues tend to get overpopulated during the summer because these months coincide with peak reproductive cycles for cats and dogs — known as "kitten season," according to Kerylow.
Up North, kitten season happens in the spring and fall, but due to Southern climates being warm year-round, cats reproduce all year there, she explained. Because of this, shelters in this part of the country get overwhelmed easily.
"It's all about networking and teamwork and just doing the best that we can for as many animals as we can," Kerylow said.
Adoption is open to the public at the Monadnock Humane Society in Swanzey on Tuesdays and Thursdays between noon and 3 p.m., or by appointment Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information about adopting and available animals, visit monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011.
