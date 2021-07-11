The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, has issued a flash-flood watch for the Monadnock Region for Monday.
The watch is in effect from 3 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Cheshire County along with most of the rest of southern New Hampshire.
Heavy rainfall and possibly thunderstorms are expected, especially Monday morning, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast, with one to 3 inches of rain likely.
“Rapid rises on smaller, normally fast-responding creeks and streams are likely,” the alert says, “with some possibly overflowing their banks.”
Roads and low-lying areas could also experience localized flash flooding, forecasters say.
The National Weather Service urges residents to monitor forecasts and prepare to take action in the event the flood watch is upgraded to a warning.