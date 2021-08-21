The National Weather Service out of Gray, Maine, issued a flash-flood watch for Cheshire County Sunday morning as Tropical Storm Henri prepared to make landfall in the area of Long Island and southern New England.
Sullivan County and central and western portions of Hillsborough County were also included in the flood watch, which continues through Monday night.
As Henri set a course for New England, the N.H. Department of Safety urged residents and visitors to prepare for heavy winds and possible flooding, starting Sunday.
Safety officials said Saturday that southern New Hampshire could see wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour, with the possibility of higher winds in the Monadnock Region, as Henri passes through the area.
Vermont Emergency Management warned of the potential for flash flooding from heavy rain Sunday into Monday in central and southern areas of Vermont.
The rain "will likely lead to localized flooding," the National Weather Service said Sunday. Most communities within the flood-watch zone could see at least 1 to 3 inches of rain.
“We are taking this storm seriously and you should, too,” N.H. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Jennifer Harper said in a prepared statement Saturday. “People need to monitor changing local weather conditions and know what to do if an emergency occurs.”
Residents are encouraged to sign up for NH Alerts or download the free NH Alerts app for mobile devices to receive updates.
Eversource said it is preparing to mobilize workers, equipment and other resources as necessary.
In a statement Saturday, Eversource NH president Joe Purington said, “With the continued westward shift in Henri’s track over the past 24 hours, we’ve been positioning crews, equipment and other resources accordingly so that we’re ready for the damage we can expect to see from this storm."
This is a developing story.